Get This $50 Too Faced Eyeshadow Palette for Just $25 Before It Sells Out

This eyeshadow palette has such a devoted following. Check out some of the rave reviews from shoppers who adore these shades.

Too Faced Sweet Peach Eye Shadow Palette Reviews

A QVC shopper said, "This may be the best eye shadow collection I've ever purchased. There is not one unusable color in the whole bunch, and I think that would be true for any skin tone. I use a primer and the colors go on easily, blend well, and stay on for hours. I also like the very light peach scent, which disappears once shadow is applied. Good price so give it a try!"

Another shared, "Long lasting, even without using a primer, the colors are gorgeous. They go on flawlessly and blend with little effort. While some colors are more peachy, hence the name, they look great on all skin colors. I bought this pallet for my mother who is 68 and she looks younger with more vibrant eyes. I wish I took a picture."

Someone else reviewed, "Great colors on dark skin. Goes on smooth as silk and maintains its rich pigment. The palette smells heavenly but once applied the scent does not linger."

A fan of the palette wrote, "The colors are so pigmented and beautiful! I can use this palette for all different kinds of looks. Whether soft or sultry. Love too faced! It's such a reliable product, and I couldn't believe the price I got this for! I'm very satisfied."

"This eye shadow palette is lovely. The colors are perfect - I can't imagine them not complimenting any and every skin tone. And the smell, peaches!! My favorite fruit. I appreciate that the colors are flat, only a couple of glimmer colors. They go on smooth and last. What a great palette to buy for yourself or someone else," a shopper wrote.

A longtime fan of the palette said, "I have bought about 10 of these since it came out a few years ago, so happy to see QVC getting into the best makeup in the world to me, I own almost all of their palettes and will continue to purchase from them and here on QVC."

"Palette comes with instructions on 3 different application ideas. I LOVE the smell of the eye shadows and the pigment is amazing. Will definitely be ordering more Too Faced items," a customer reviewed.

Another shared, "Finally bought this palette and I understand the hype! I love it!"

A longtime Too Faced eyeshadow fan said, "I got this palette in 2016 for Christmas and repurchased it since then because this palette never fails!!! It is absolutely amazing and the colors are so beautiful for any time of the year. The peach smell is a plus and it makes you feel sweet georgia peach yourself."

