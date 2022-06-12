This Cloth With 9,300+ 5-Star Reviews Removes Waterproof Makeup Without Soap or Scrubbing

If you're still mystified by the thought of a makeup-removing towel that doesn't even need soap, check out these Amazon reviews from shoppers who are wowed by this product.

MakeUp Eraser Reviews

One admitted, "I was very skeptical at first, because how can a plain cloth with nothing in it take off all your makeup? With just water? Well, I still don't know, but I do know it works wonderfully! It definitely takes off my full-coverage foundation, waterproof eyeliner and mascara as well. It's super soft and doesn't feel like I'm tugging at my skin at all. I love that it's kind of big, so you can use different sections of it for a week and then throw it in the wash. And apparently it lasts 3-5 years?! I'm going to save so much money! And then I'll buy a new one!"

An Amazon customer said, "Honestly have no idea how this thing works but it is like magic. With just the eraser and warm water all your make up will easily wipe off, even stuck on waterproof mascara."

A shopper shared, "THIS. THING. IS. AMAZING. I have literally never had clearer skin. It does exactly what it says it does, erases your makeup. Waterproof or not, it all goes away with just a little water and a little bit of scrubbing. I will forever be amazed by this. Never buying another makeup remover product again."

Another divulged, "I was super skeptical when I ordered this and half expected to return it. Definitely didn't think this little pink shamwow looking thing was going to take my makeup off, at least not easily. It does. I'm 100% shocked and impressed."

Someone else explained, "I purchased this based on some positive reviews, and they can't even touch how amazing this product is. When I purchased this product, I did so because I was tired of using mascara removers and washing my face and still having mascara or makeup on a makeup pad while swiping toner on my face. Well, that problem is now gone. This product seriously does what it says - it erases makeup! I could not believe the way it removed my makeup the first time I used it! You use it for a week, toss it in the wash, and use it again. I was wondering how it would clean up in the laundry, and it looked brand new - no mascara was left after it went through the wash. I will be purchasing a second one, and hoping that they continue to make this product as it is - no changes. It is amazing and if you're considering purchasing it - do it! No more chemicals to remove that makeup!"

A fan of the product reviewed, "I was so ready to write a review about what a piece of crap this is; boy was I wrong! This actually works! I usually use the Neutrogena cleansing cloths which work okay but this makeup eraser blows them out of the water. I can't believe how great it is. I went to a show last night and got the dreaded -haaand staaamp-. Of course, because they use ink developed my NASA, I couldn't wash it off. I can't show up to work with a giant robot stamped on the back of my hand so I scrubbed and scrubbed. When my skin was gone but the stamp wasn't, I tried the Makeup Eraser as a last resort. That sucker damn near got the whole thing off!!! I'm so impressed by this thing I'm going to get another one just in case they stop making them!"

If you're looking for more great buys, here are the products from Selena Gomez's drugstore beauty haul.