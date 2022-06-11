Drew Barrymore Speaks Out After Scoring Invite to Britney Spears’ Wedding

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's STAR-STUDDED Wedding Guests!

Drew Barrymore was honored to witness Britney Spears' happily ever after.

The talk show host was one of the lucky few who scored an invite to Britney's picture-perfect wedding to Sam Asghari, which she attended June 9 along with Selena Gomez, Madonna and Paris Hilton.

Drew is now giving fans the inside scoop of the event, and it seems the entire affair reminded her of her past regal role, playing Danielle in the 1998 movie Ever After: A Cinderella Story.

"What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale," Drew explained on Instagram one day after attending the extravaganza in Los Angeles. "And that's exactly what Britney did!"

The actress was seemingly referring to Britney's recent legal battle, as she terminated her conservatorship of 13 years in 2021.

Sharing a photo with the bride, Drew added, "I couldn't not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!"