Britney Spears Asked Paris Hilton for Advice Before Wedding to Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears MARRIES Sam Asghari After 5 Years Together

Britney Spears is lucky to have someone like Paris Hilton in her corner.

A source on the socialite's side told E! News exclusively that the "Toxic" singer asked her for wedding advice before tying the knot with Sam Asghari June 9. "They keep in touch and Paris is happy to be there for Britney," the insider shared. "She is excited to be a part of her life and be a friend to her."

Paris was one of the celeb guests who witnessed Britney and Sam exchange their vows in Los Angeles. Drew Barrymore, Maria Menounos, Donatella Versace, Paris' husband Carter Reum and her mom Kathy Hilton were also in attendance for the singer's nuptials, which featured a huge Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage.

While many of Britney's celebrity friends were there to celebrate her big day, a lot of her family members were missing, including her sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Though the children were not present to see their mom tie the knot, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that there were no hard feelings, saying, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."