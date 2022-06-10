All the Celeb Guests at Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's Wedding

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!

All eyes are on Britney Spears in the center of the ring as she marries Sam Asghari.

Although the couple's June 9 wedding is set to be an intimate affair, there was no shortage of celeb guests arriving to watch them exchange vows in Los Angeles. Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and Maria Menounos were just some of the familiar faces who were spotted at Britney's wedding to the fitness trainer, which featured a massive Cinderella-inspired horse-drawn carriage as part of its festivities.

Other notable names who landed on the uber-exclusive guest list included fashion designer Donatella Versace, who Britney previously teased as the mastermind behind her wedding look, and Paris' mom Kathy Hilton.

Ahead of the ceremony, a source close to Britney confirmed to E! News that Britney's two sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15—who she shares with ex Kevin Federline—would not be attending the pop star's wedding. However, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan note to TMZ that "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

Other family members that will be MIA at the ceremony? Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears and parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears, who were not invited to the nuptials, the source said.