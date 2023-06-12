Celebrate Pride Month & Beyond With These Rainbow Fashion & Beauty Essentials

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While rainbow fashion and beauty tends to be everywhere in the month of June, you don't have to limit your rainbow-wearing to Pride month only. We're firm believers that you should always wear clothing and use products that do good while making you feel confident and empowered. So, we rounded up some cute, colorful and impactful pieces you'll want to shop for Pride month and beyond.
Numerous brands like Coach, Levi's, Glow Recipe, Re-Inc, TomboyX and more have amazing Pride collections that support important LGBTQ+ causes like The Trevor Project, It Gets Better Project and beyond. From limited-edition skincare to rainbow-printed tote bags, this guide has everything you need to shop to show your support for the LGBTQ+ community. Check those out below.
Revolutionary Love Power Hoodie
USWNT champions Megan Rapinoe, Tobin Heath, Meghan Klingenberg and Christen Press founded re—inc to create eco-friendly apparel that challenges the status quo. They offer apparel and more for all genders identities and body types, like this empowering hoodie. Now, they're donating proceeds to the Ali Forney Center, which protects young members of the LGBTQIA+ community from the dangers of homelessness.
Original Universe Gradiate
Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community with these earth-conscious and comfortable Teva sandals. You can get them in two gradient options. Teva is also donating $20K to benefit one•n•ten's Camp OUTdoors programs, dedicated to helping BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth gain leadership skills in a safe space.
I Dare Hue Mesh Bustier
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Pride Collection is here, and it has vibrant mesh lingerie and printed pattern socks. This mesh bustier will have you feeling beautiful and confident each time you wear it.
Pride Adult Rainbow Tote Handbag - Striped
From beach days to concerts, this eye-catching rainbow panel tote will be your go-to for all your fun summer activities.
Kitt Messenger Crossbody In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Pride 2023 collection features some of their most colorful pieces yet, like the vibrant messenger crossbody bag that you can wear every single day.
Ella Extra Large Tote
Kate Spade Surprise put out a colorful collection of handbags, jewelry and more for Pride. Check out this rainbow-printed extra large tote that is perfect for all your essentials for the summer.
Levi's® Pride Liberation Trucker Vest
The best part about this Levi's Pride Liberation Trucker Vest? It's so edgy and timeless, it'll never go out of style.
AE + Olivia Ponton Pride Graphic Tee
Show off your Pride all year long with this pride graphic tee from Olivia Ponton's collection with AE. The limited-edition look is made with soft material and an adorable rainbow print.
Essentials Soft Bra - Ditsy Daisy
Over the years, fully-inclusive apparel brand TomboyX has given more than $100,000 to various LGBTQ+ causes and organizations, as well as made it their company mission to create products that solve problems for the LGBTQ+ community that is often hyper-sexualized and underrepresented. Their soft bras are an essential for everyday-wear.
Pride Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner
Add some rainbow to your beauty routine with Glow Recipe's Pride Watermelon Glow PHA+BHA Pore-Tight Toner. It's the brand's bestselling toner in a limited-edition bottle, with proceeds being donated to the It Gets Better Project.
Pride X4 Eyeshadow Palette
Since bursting upon the beauty scene back in 1984, MAC Cosmetics has been a big supporter of the LGBTQ+ community. Through their Viva Glam program, the beauty brand has raised more than $500 million for organizations that support the health, wellness and rights of the LGBTQIA+ community. Their Pride collection for this year features an eyeshadow palette, a lip balm duo, lipstick and more.
Kiehl's Since 1851 Limited-Edition Pride Ultra Facial Cream
If you love Kiehl's for its high-quality skincare, you need to shop this limited-edition Pride Ultra Facial Cream that benefits The Trevor Project. You can get the facial cream from Macy's on sale when you use code FRIEND, too.
When is Pride Month 2023?
Pride Month falls between June 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, but it's important to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community all year long.
What is Pride Month?
Pride Month is dedicated to uplifting, celebrating and commemorating the LGBTQIA+ community. It is a time that represents solidarity and support with the LGBTQIA+ community, as well as standing up to any discrimination, violence and harm against underrepresented groups. It is also a time to uplift and celebrate LGBTQIA+ voices and culture.
How can I support the LGBTQIA+ community during Pride Month?
There are many ways to celebrate Pride Month. Aside from educating yourself and advocating for minority groups, volunteering and donating to LGBTQIA+ non-profits and initiatives is a great way to show your support during Pride Month, and year-round. You can also shop LGBTQIA+ owned businesses and brands that support key LGBTQIA+ charities, as well.
