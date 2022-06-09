15 Rainbow Fashion Must-Haves to Celebrate Pride Month and Beyond

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Now that it's June, you can't go anywhere without seeing all the new colorful pieces stores have put out for Pride Month, not to mention all the promotional e-mails that are filling up your inbox. While rainbow fashion tends to be everywhere in June, you don't have to limit yourself to just one month of the year. We've rounded up some cute and colorful pieces you'll want to rock this month and beyond.
This year, it even seems like more brands than ever have exclusive collections that are not only vibrantly colored, but also support the LGBTQIA+ community in their own way. Numerous brands like Abercrombie & Fitch, Coach, TomboyX, and Savage X Fenty even support LGBTQIA+ efforts year-round.
If you're wondering which styles you should be getting right now, we've got you covered. We've rounded up some of our rainbow fashion must-haves that we know you'll love. Check those out below.
Savage X Pride Carnival Tricot Teddy
This new offering from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Pride Collection features rainbow-colored gems and chic cutout accents.
Pride Rainbow Panel Tote
From beach days to concerts, this eye-catching rainbow panel tote will be your go-to for all your fun summer activities.
Free People Somewhere Over the Rainbow Jeans
Go all out and make a statement with these top-rated Somewhere Over the Rainbow Jeans from Free People. According to one reviewer, it's the sexiest pair of jeans in their closet while others say it just makes you feel good while you wear them.
Coach Rainbow Signature Cardigan
Coach's Pride 2022 collection features some of their most colorful pieces yet, like the vibrant Rainbow Signature Cardigan that's so popular, it's already selling out in some sizes.
Coach Charter Belt Bag 7 In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's trendy Charter belt bag now comes in a vibrant rainbow option. It has a ton of space to fit all the everyday essentials, and it's also a great bag for travel.
Quay Heartbreaker
These colorful heart shaped glasses from Quay is part of their exclusive Pride collection, where 100% of proceeds up to $100K will be donated to GLSEN.
Kate Spade Everyday Spade Enamel Slider Bracelet
Kate Spade Surprise put out a colorful collection of enamel slide bracelets just for Pride. These bracelets come in six colors, and they currently have a deal where you can get two for $40.
Kate Spade Rainbow North South Phone Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade phone bag features a bright rainbow strap and an an adorable heart shaped coin purse. It can git up to an iPhone Pro Max and it also has two credit card slots within the main compartment.
Levi’s Pride Relaxed Raglan Crewneck Sweatshirt
The best part about this Levi's sweatshirt? It's so timeless, it'll never go out of style!
Dr. Martens 1461 For Pride Smooth Leather Oxford Shoes
These oxfords from Dr. Martens are stylish and cool. They're also super versatile, you can wear them with anything. Plus, DMs has a year-long partnership with The Trevor Project and will be contributing $200,000 to support their efforts this year.
AE x mxmtoon Pride Denim Jacket
Show off your Pride all year long with this denim jacket from American Eagle's collaboration with mxmtoon. It's made with soft-washed denim and features cute Pride graphics on the back, shoulder and sleeve.
Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Hoodie
This pretty pastel hoodie from Abercrombie & Fitch's Pride Collection with The Trevor Project is gender inclusive and has sizes ranging from XXXS to XXXL.
TomboyX Racerback Soft Bra Twist the Rainbow
TomboyX's Pride collection features the best and brightest styles, like this extra fun Twist the Rainbow racerback bra.
Coach Jamie Camera Bag In Rainbow Signature Canvas
Coach's Jamie Camera Bag in rainbow Signature canvas is not only roomy, the thicker straps make it extra comfortable to wear. You can even get it for 60% off.
Coach Colorblock Signature Sarong
You'll want to wear this gorgeous rainbow sarong all summer long. Right now, it's even on sale at Coach Outlet for $89.
Looking for more cute Pride finds? Check out all the must-have pieces from Coach's new Pride collection here.