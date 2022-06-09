See the Frightening First Stranger Things 4: Volume II Teaser

Let the countdown begin.
Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared a first look at Volume II June 9 during Netflix's Geeked Week. In the teaser, a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) stands at one of the portals as Vecna tells her, "It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can't stop me now."
Scenes flash by, revealing that Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) are left to fend for their own in Russia, while Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) return to the Upside Down.
It's safe to say that it will be a truly grand finale.
The final two episodes are going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. As Matt teased to TVLine, "It's extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we've ever had."
Matt added that Joe Quinn, who plays Eddie in season four, put it best. "He's such a smart kid," Matt said. "He called it a mad symphony of chaos. I'll borrow that. That's what it is, especially the final episode."
Another word to describe the last two episodes? Long.
Episodes eight and nine clock in at 85 minutes and nearly two and a half hours respectively. So they're basically movies.
As for why the Duffer Brothers chose to divide up the season, they said it just worked out that way. "Episode seven is as big as any season finale we've ever had, so it made sense to everyone involved to split the season there," the duo said in an email interview with the New York Times. "Episode seven really serves as the end of the second act—and we feel that our final act had enough meat on the bone to make up volume two."
For more details on the upcoming episodes, including Joyce and Hopper's much-awaited kiss, read more here.
Stranger Things 4: Volume II premieres July 1 on Netflix.