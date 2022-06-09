See the Frightening First Stranger Things 4: Volume II Teaser

Watch : Stranger Things Season 4: The Creation of Vecna

Let the countdown begin.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer shared a first look at Volume II June 9 during Netflix's Geeked Week. In the teaser, a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) stands at one of the portals as Vecna tells her, "It is over, Eleven. You have freed me. You can't stop me now."

Scenes flash by, revealing that Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman) and Joyce (Winona Ryder) are left to fend for their own in Russia, while Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer) and Robin (Maya Hawke) return to the Upside Down.

It's safe to say that it will be a truly grand finale.

The final two episodes are going to be a rollercoaster ride of emotions. As Matt teased to TVLine, "It's extremely emotional while also having the most action and spectacle we've ever had."