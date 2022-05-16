Why David Harbour Says Stranger Things Season 4 Is "Horrific Psychologically"

Watch : Netflix's Stranger Things Cast Talks HORRIFIC New Season

Hawkins, Indiana, has never been an ideal home for the faint of heart, but now it's worse than ever.

Stranger Things fans have watched the town get terrorized by Demogorgons and mind flayers three seasons in a row, but according to David Harbour—who plays Hawkins' chief of police Jim Hopper—things really hit the fan in the highly-anticipated fourth season.

"It's quite horrific psychologically," Harbour exclusively told E! News' Daily Pop at the Netflix premiere on May 14. "It takes a toll on a lot of people."

This time around, he said, "there's a new brain to the monster, [and] it's gonna destroy people in all kinds of new ways."

Surely his adopted daughter, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), and her beloved group of friends—Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink)—won't actually be destroyed, right? It's hard to say. After all, said Harbour, "there's a logic to who survives Hawkins."