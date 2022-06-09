Britney Spears and Kevin Federline's Sons Will Not Attend Her Wedding to Sam Asghari

Watch : Britney Spears & Sam Asghari Getting MARRIED TONIGHT!

Two significant people in Britney Spears' life will not be in attendance at her and Sam Asghari's wedding: her sons.

A source confirms to E! News that the superstar's singer's kids Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, who she shares with ex Kevin Federline won't be by their mom's side on her special day June 9. However, Kevin's attorney Mark Vincent Kaplan told TMZ that, "Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."

In addition to Sean and Jayden, Britney's sister Jamie Lynn Spears as well as parents Lynne Spears and Jamie Spears will be MIA as they were not invited, E! News has learned.

Britney and Sam's nuptials are set to take place nine months after the couple got engaged. The "Piece of Me" singer—whose conservatorship was terminated in November after 13 years—announced the news while showing off her gorgeous ring, writing on Instagram, "I can't f--king believe it."