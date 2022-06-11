Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde Step Out Hand-in-Hand for London Stroll

Watch : Olivia Wilde Subtly Supports BF Harry Styles' New Album

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde are doin' some more late night talking.

The couple stepped out for an evening stroll in North London on June 6, keeping bundled up in beanies during the nighttime walk.

Harry, 28, wore a blue tracksuit and Green Bay Packers hat while holding hands with his director girlfriend in Hampstead. Olivia rocked a bomber jacket emblazoned with the name "Otis" on the back, which sweetly paid tribute to the 8-year-old son she shares with ex Jason Sudeikis.

The singer, who recently headlined Coachella before dropping his third solo album Harry's House, seemed to be enjoying a break from his Love on Tour series, which continues June 11 in Glasgow, Scotland, before he heads to Manchester and London in the U.K.

Olivia, who has been spotted dancing away at his recent concerts, also showed some subtle support for his new album last month. On its release date, she shared an Instagram Story featuring his song "Music For A Sushi Restaurant" set over a clip from the 2018 movie Cold War. The 38-year-old captioned the shot with a hands raised emoji to express her pride.