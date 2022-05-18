Harry Styles Addresses Olivia Wilde Romance And NSFW Lyrics In New Song "Cinema"

Long gone are Harry Styles' innocent days of singing about "Watermelon Sugar" and using other fruit-related euphemisms!
Ahead of the release of his third album (titled Harry's House) on May 20, the singer visited The Howard Stern Show on May 18 and shared some insight into his songwriting process, especially when it comes to some of the more overtly risqué lyrics on the new record.
The pair struck up a conversation around the singer's new track "Cinema," which Howard Stern described as "a real love song." The lyrics include the line, "If you're getting yourself wet for me, I guess you're all mine."
Howard noted, "You met your present girlfriend [Olivia Wilde], she was directing you in a movie. And you are in love. Clearly, from this I can see this is real love...When you write a song like this about your girlfriend, do you take it to her and say, ‘Listen to this baby. I wrote this about you?' How do you present it to her?"
Harry, who has spoken publicly about his desire to keep his personal relationships private, kept mum on the subject.
"When I write songs, they kind of start out just, I guess, mine," the singer shared. "I think it's important to write from what you're going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I guess it's like, the most you can kind of capture a moment is kind of being true to that."
Hmmm.
Howard wasn't satisfied. "This is no b------t ‘Love Me Do,'" he pointed out. "I did a movie [1997's Private Parts]. I fell in love with everyone on the movie…Isn't it the greatest aphrodisiac? It's the easiest place to fall in love. You fell in love on a movie set?"
"Oh wow, how to answer this question?" Harry joked. "I had a wonderful experience being directed by Olivia. I think there is something that obviously…acting is kind of very uncomfortable at times. I think you have to trust a lot."
"Being able to trust your director is a gift," he continued. "That was very helpful and it really meant for kind of a really nice experience working on that movie."
Harry and Olivia confirmed their relationship status back in January 2021, four months after it was announced he had joined the cast of her upcoming film Don't Worry Darling.
While they've kept their romance on the down-low, they've both shown their support for one another over the last year, including Olivia recently watching Harry perform at Coachella.
In an interview with Better Homes and Gardens last month, Harry explained that he previously felt "ashamed" of his sex life and uncomfortable discussing it, especially as a member of One Direction.
"For a long time, it felt like the only thing that was mine was my sex life," he shared at the time. "I felt so ashamed about it, ashamed at the idea of people even knowing that I was having sex, let alone who with."
He continued, "But I think I got to a place where I was like, ‘why do I feel ashamed? I'm a 26-year-old man who's single.' It's like, ‘Yes, I have sex.'"