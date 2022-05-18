Harry Styles Addresses Olivia Wilde Romance And NSFW Lyrics In New Song "Cinema"

Watch : Harry Styles & Olivia Wilde's ROMANTIC Italy Vacation

Long gone are Harry Styles' innocent days of singing about "Watermelon Sugar" and using other fruit-related euphemisms!

Ahead of the release of his third album (titled Harry's House) on May 20, the singer visited The Howard Stern Show on May 18 and shared some insight into his songwriting process, especially when it comes to some of the more overtly risqué lyrics on the new record.

The pair struck up a conversation around the singer's new track "Cinema," which Howard Stern described as "a real love song." The lyrics include the line, "If you're getting yourself wet for me, I guess you're all mine."

Howard noted, "You met your present girlfriend [Olivia Wilde], she was directing you in a movie. And you are in love. Clearly, from this I can see this is real love...When you write a song like this about your girlfriend, do you take it to her and say, ‘Listen to this baby. I wrote this about you?' How do you present it to her?"

Harry, who has spoken publicly about his desire to keep his personal relationships private, kept mum on the subject.