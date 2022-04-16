Coachella 2022: Harry Styles, Justin Bieber and Others Take the Stages for Electrifying Performances

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia headline Coachella 2022. Special guests included Shania Twain and Justin Bieber.

By Mike Vulpo, Corinne Heller Apr 16, 2022 6:11 PMTags
FashionMusicSightingsCoachellaCelebritiesEntertainment
Watch: Top Coachella Moments in Pop Culture History

Pack your bags, pop culture fans! It's time to head to the desert.

After a two-year hiatus, the Coachella Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. is back with two weekends filled with nonstop music, parties, fashion and star sightings. Check out details about the 2022 event's electrifying performances, and check back all weekend for updates:

April 15

Harry Styles headlined day one of Coachella 2022, performing his hits, a couple of new songs—"As It Was" and "Boyfriends"—and two surprise duets with Shania Twain.

Other stars who performed that day: Daniel Caesar—who brought out not-so-surprise guest Justin Bieber to perform their collaboration "Peaches," and Anitta, who performed with her own unannounced artists—Snoop Dogg joined her to perform "Onda Diferente," while she and Saweetie collaborated for a rendition of "Faking Love." Tinashe was also a surprise performer, taking the stage during Tokimonsta's set to perform "I'm Every Woman."

Coming up April 16: Headliner Billie Eilish. On April 17, it's The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia's turn.

photos
Surprise Guest Stars at Coachella Through the Years

And for those who didn't score an invite, they could experience the festival from home. This year's YouTube Coachella livestream was fully immersive experience for virtual attendees. In addition to a stream of live performances, fans could also watch intimate artist interviews and behind-the-scenes content.

And of course it wouldn't be Coachella weekend without plenty of star sightings. From VIP guests experiencing the Revolve Festival to DJs performing at Neon Carnival and the hottest after-parties in town, E! News is keeping track of all the celebrities living their best lives in the desert. 

See photos of the most sizzling performances on the Coachella stages:

HSST/ MEGA
Harry Styles & Shania Twain

Headliner Harry brings Shania out as his surprise guest. The two perform "Man! I Feel Like a Woman" and "You're Still the One."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Anitta & Snoop Dogg

The rapper joined the scheduled performer onstage to perform "Onda Diferente."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Anitta & Saweetie

The two perform "Faking Love."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Daniel Caesar & Justin Bieber

The two embrace onstage after their performance of "Peaches."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Justin Bieber

The singer joins scheduled performer Daniel Caesar to perform "Peaches."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
Tinashe

 

The star joins scheduled performer Tokimonsta onstage.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Mika

The singer performed tracks such as "Lollipop," "Relax, Take It Easy" and "Ice Cream."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
GG Magree

The artist smiles at the crowd.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Lil Baby

The artist performs tracks such as "Emotionally Scarred," "All In" and "pushin P" with special guest Gunna.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Princess Nokia

The rapper performed tracks such as "Tomboy," "Versace Hottie" and Pop Smoke's "Welcome to the Party."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella
Yung Miami

The City Girls performer takes the stage.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Accepted Her New Reality After Her Daughter's Murder

2

Harry Styles and Shania Twain Rock Coachella Stage With Sizzling Duets

3

OnlyFans Model Speaks Out on Dispute With Boyfriend Before His Death

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

How Michelle Hord Accepted Her New Reality After Her Daughter's Murder

2

Harry Styles and Shania Twain Rock Coachella Stage With Sizzling Duets

3

OnlyFans Model Speaks Out on Dispute With Boyfriend Before His Death

4

North West Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

5

Cardi B and Offset Reveal Name and First Photos of Their Baby Boy