Inside Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Winery Battle

Emotions between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie haven't exactly remained bottled up in recent years.
In fact, court documents obtained by E! News back in February showed that Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie—with who he has been engaged in a contentious custody battle since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016—for allegedly selling her interests in their once-shared French winery without his consent.
The pair, who share six children and bought the Chateau Miraval estate as a joint investment back in 2008, also tied the knot at a private chapel on the grounds in 2014.
In new court docs filed by Pitt on June 3 and obtained by E! News, the Bullet Train star claimed, "Jolie pursued and then consummated the purported sale in secret, purposely keeping Pitt in the dark, and knowingly violating Pitt's contractual rights. By doing so, Jolie sought to seize profits she had not earned and returns on an investment she did not make. Also through the purported sale, Jolie sought to inflict harm on Pitt."
Pitt is seeking a trial by jury.
E! News reached out to Jolie's team, who declined to comment.
In the complaint filed by the Moneyball star earlier this year, Pitt stated that he had a "mutual and binding commitment" with the Changeling actress that neither party would sell their shares without the other's consent. However, according to the lawsuit, Pitt learned last October that a company with ties to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler (Tenute del Mondo) had allegedly bought Jolie's shares of Miraval.
In addition, the suit alleged that "Jolie never sought Pitt's consent to the purported transaction" or even "offered to sell her shares to her ex on the same terms as she sold to Tenute del Mondo."
In response to the filing, Jolie's lawyer Robert Olson told E! News at the time that "she has not yet been served, and we are instead learning about the complaint from the media who appear to have been given access to the report to create a press story prior to Ms. Jolie even being served."