Peacock's New U.S. Love Island Has a Premiere Date Making Your Summer Way Hotter

Love Island U.S. is officially launching this summer on Peacock. Find out when you can meet the Islanders now!

Summer just got a whole lot hotter, because an all-new U.S. version of Love Island is coming to Peacock.

The NBCUniversal streamer announced the exciting news on Jun 8, revealing that the fresh take on the U.K. dating series—which quickly established itself as a pop culture phenomenon after premiering in 2015—is set to kick off next month, with episodes dropping six days a week beginning Tuesday, July 19. 

Filming on the California coast, a group of singles will go on a search for love all while experiencing the glitz and glam of a beautiful villa. Not to mention, "naughtier games and sexier challenges," a press release teased. And because this is Love Island, there's bound to be some drama as well.

Throughout the Islanders' stay, they'll have to navigate rising temptations and tense conflicts, especially when it comes time to decide if they want to remain with the person they initially partnered up with or "recouple" with someone new. 

Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who will vote to determine who will get another shot at love and who will leave the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.

It's all going down this summer, beginning Tuesday, July 19 only on Peacock

As we await what's sure to be an exciting cast announcement, read on to find out when other top TV shows are premiering this year. 

John Golen Britt / The CW
Roswell, New Mexico (CW) - June 6

Season four of Roswell, New Mexico begins at 8 p.m. on the CW.

The CW
In The Dark (CW) - June 6

June 6 is a big day for CW fans!

In the Dark returns for season 4 at 9 p.m.

NBC
American Ninja Warrior (NBC) - June 6

American Ninja Warrior will return for season 14 in June.

Carole Bethuel/HBO
Irma Vep (HBO) - June 6

Based on the 1996 film, Alicia Vikander stars as Mira—an American movie star—in Irma Vep.

CBS
All Rise (OWN) - June 7

All Rise will return June 7 on its new home OWN.

Marvel Studios
Ms. Marvel (Disney+) - June 8

The teen Avenger from New Jersey, Kamala Khan, makes her way to our small screens on June 8. 

Peacock
Queer As Folk (Peacock) - June 9

A reimagined Queer As Folk will arrive on Peacock on June 9.

Netflix
First Kill (Netflix) - June 10

Take a bite out of this TV news: First Kill premieres on June 10.

ABC
Claim to Fame (ABC) - June 11

Finally! The bonus Jonas on our small screens. 

The series premiere of Claim to Fame, starring Frankie Jonas and Kevin Jonas, begins June 11.

Paramount Plus
Evil (Paramount+) - June 12

The horror drama returns for its third season on June 12 on Paramount+.

STARZ
Becoming Elizabeth (Starz) - June 12

See Queen Elizabeth I's early life explored when Becoming Elizabeth premieres June 12 on Starz.

Hulu
Love, Victor (Hulu) - June 15

Love, Victor will sign off for good in June.

Kurt Iswarienko/FX
The Old Man (FX) - June 16

The new FX drama starring Jeff Bridges hits the network just before summer.

Peacock
Rutherford Falls (Peacock) - June 16

Return to Rutherford Falls this June!

Dana Hawley / Prime Video
The Summer I Turned Pretty (Prime Video) - June 17

Here comes summer! The Summer I Turned Pretty hits Prime Video on June 17.

TNT
Animal Kingdom (TNT) - June 19

The final season of Animal Kingdom will premiere in June.

Netflix
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - June 22

Season three of Umbrella Academy arrives this June.

Freeform/Jeff Petry
Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform) - June 21

Motherland: Fort Salem—starring Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams—returns June 21.

The CW
Wellington Paranormal (CW) - June 22

The third season of the What We Do in the Shadows spinoff Wellington Paranormal, premieres with not one, but two episodes on June 22.

FX
The Bear (FX on Hulu) - June 23

The Bear will live exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Prime Video
The One That Got Away (Prime Video) - June 24

Prime Video's new reality series The One That Got Away hits the streamer on June 24.

Netflix
God's Favorite Idiot (Netflix) - June 15

Power couple Ben Falcone and Melissa McCarthy head to our small screens on June 15.

Apple TV+
Loot (Apple TV+) - June 24

The Maya Rudolph-led comedy will premiere this summer.

John P. Johnson/HBO
Westworld (HBO) - June 26

Westworld's fourth season returns in June.

Craig Blankenhorn/Hulu
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu) - June 28

Charles, Oliver and Mabel will be back on the case come this June!

Prime Video
The Terminal List (Prime Video) - July 1

The Chris Pratt-led Terminal List series debuts July 1.

CBS
Big Brother (CBS) - July 6

Season 24 of Big Brother will welcome new house guests on July 6.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Maggie (Hulu) - July 6

Maggie—starring Rebecca Rittenhouse—will drop July 6 on Hulu.

The CW
Mysteries Decoded (The CW) - July 6

Mysteries Decoded will return to The CW on July 6.

Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Persona™ Nutrition
Generation Gap (ABC) - July 7

Kelly Ripa hosts the new comedy quiz game show which premieres July 7. 

