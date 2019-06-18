What Will the American Love Island Look Like?

Get ready for more reality dating than you might even be able to handle.

CBS is preparing to debut its version of the hit British dating show Love Island, which will air semi-live five (five!) nights a week starting in July, and whether you're already a fan of the UK version or not, you may be wondering exactly what kind of shenanigans these hot people will be getting up to as they search for love with a side of fame, and why exactly you should plan to devote five nights a week to those shenanigans.

Details of the American reboot have been few and far between so far, but thanks to a new Entertainment Weekly interview with David Eilenberg, Love Island executive producer and ITV executive, we now know a few things about what to expect from the show he hopes will feel like "the World Cup of reality TV."