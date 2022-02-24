Love Island Jumps To Peacock…And Promises To Be Naughtier Than Ever

Watch : "Love Island" S3 Men Describe Their Dating Dealbreakers

It's time to go Island hopping!

After three seasons on CBS, the bawdy dating show Love Island is moving to Peacock. The streaming service has signed on for two new seasons of the salacious series, promising hotter action than ever before.

The Peacock edition, set to film in California, is guaranteeing "naughtier games and steamier challenges," with multiple episodes debuting in real-time weekly. In total, the streamer has ordered 80 episodes of the series, which rose to international fame with its now-infamous UK version.

Despite the move, the format remains the same: A group of sexy singles will descend on a gorgeous villa, as they couple off in hopes of sticking around and ultimately winning a cash prize. Viewers will have a chance to vote who stays and who goes, with the pledge of "shocking twists and turns along the way." We're already sweating.

The CBS version of the show premiered in July 2019, with its third season wrapping in August 2021. It followed in the footsteps of the UK installment, which became the most-watched show in British network ITV2's history in 2018.