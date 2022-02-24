Love Island Jumps To Peacock…And Promises To Be Naughtier Than Ever

Love Island is on the move from CBS to Peacock in a “highly competitive” deal, with new episodes set to premiere this summer. Check out the details here!

By Daniel Trainor Feb 24, 2022 1:05 AMTags
TVCelebritiesPeacockNBCU
It's time to go Island hopping!

After three seasons on CBS, the bawdy dating show Love Island is moving to Peacock. The streaming service has signed on for two new seasons of the salacious series, promising hotter action than ever before.

The Peacock edition, set to film in California, is guaranteeing "naughtier games and steamier challenges," with multiple episodes debuting in real-time weekly. In total, the streamer has ordered 80 episodes of the series, which rose to international fame with its now-infamous UK version.

Despite the move, the format remains the same: A group of sexy singles will descend on a gorgeous villa, as they couple off in hopes of sticking around and ultimately winning a cash prize. Viewers will have a chance to vote who stays and who goes, with the pledge of "shocking twists and turns along the way." We're already sweating.

The CBS version of the show premiered in July 2019, with its third season wrapping in August 2021. It followed in the footsteps of the UK installment, which became the most-watched show in British network ITV2's history in 2018.

photos
Love Island Relationship Status Check: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Though a premiere date has not yet been set, that isn't stopping us from ordering a few piña coladas in preparation.

While we wait, scroll through to check out the premiere dates for your other favorite shows.

E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 18

Mavel tov, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season four on Feb. 18! 

Josh Stringer/AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 20

The Walking Dead resumes season 11 with a part two premiere on Sunday, Feb. 20. 

NBC
American Song Contest (NBC) - Feb. 21

EuroVision lands in the U.S. with NBC's new competition series American Song Contest, premiering Feb. 21. 

The CW
All American (The CW) - Feb. 21

The CW's All American returns on Feb. 21. 

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
The Endgame (NBC) - Feb. 21

The Endgame series premiere is on Feb. 21. 

NBC
Law & Order (NBC) - Feb. 24

The highly-anticipated revival of the original Law & Order series premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Feb. 25

The History Channel's Vikings lands a Netflix spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, starring Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett and Bradley Freegard. The series is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 25. 

20th Television
Animation Domination (Fox) – Feb 27

Get ready because Animation Domination returns with all-new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Killing Eve (BBC America) - Feb. 27

Killing Eve's final season will debut on BBC America on Feb. 27.

FX
Better Things (FX) - Feb. 28

The fifth and final season of Better Things will debut on Feb. 28.

Beth Dubber/Hulu
The Dropout (Hulu) - March 3

The Amanda Seyfried-led series will premiere on Hulu at the start of March.

HBO Max
Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max) - March 3

Our Flag Means Death sets sail for its first season on March 3.

STARZ
Shining Vale (Starz) - March 6

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move to a haunted mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut. The horror-comedy premieres Sunday, March 6. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - March 6

The craziness continues in Riverdale on March 6 with a new night, on Sunday. 

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock
The Courtship (NBC) - March 8

NBC's Regency Era dating show The Courtship, previously named Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates

