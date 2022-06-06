Lori Harvey Returns to Instagram With Sexy Selfies After Michael B. Jordan Breakup

Watch : Michael B. Jordan & Lori Harvey SPLIT After 1 Year of Dating

It looks like Lori Harvey is ready for a hot girl summer.

Following news that she and Michael B. Jordan have called it quits after more than a year of dating, the model took to Instagram Stories to share photos and videos of the white-hot number she wore to pal Kristen Noel Crawley's baby shower over the weekend. In several selfies, Lori rocked a cream-colored crop top paired with a long leopard print skirt.

She accessorized the sexy look with gold jewelry pieces—including a large statement necklace that hung down to her bellybutton—and heeled sandals.

In another video posted by Justine Skye from the party, Lori was seen twinning with the singer in matching white tops. Justine captioned the clip, "gorgeous gorgeous gurls."

Lori began dating and Michael, 35, in November 2020, often sharing photos of the Black Panther actor on social media. However, she has since deleted all traces of her ex.