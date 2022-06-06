Would Gloria Estefan Ever Join Real Housewives of Miami? She Says…

Watch : Gloria Estefan Reveals Quincy Jones Is Her Daughter's Godfather

Gloria Estefan: singer, actress, and Real Housewife?

Considering she's a friend of The Real Housewives of Miami cast, it's not that much of a stretch. But thankfully, we don't have to theorize. The Grammy-winning artist revealed whether she'd be interested in joining the Bravo series' upcoming season during an exclusive interview with E! News.

"I'm so proud of them and what they're doing," she said of the Miami Housewives at the June 5 Father of the Bride premiere. But ultimately, "Our schedules are just off kiter," she revealed. "So, I don't know if I'll be there."

As for whether she'd be interested in joining the cast in the future? "Oh, no, that's too much work," Gloria told E! News. "First of all, I have five dogs, and for the dogs to be disrupted in that way, it's not gonna happen to have a crew shooting in my house."

While fans won't catch Gloria partying it up with RHOM stars like Larsa Pippen or Alexia Echevarria any time soon, she applauded the ladies for laying it "all on the table. "I think they're doing an amazing job," she said. "I'm very proud of them."