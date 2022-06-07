Jurassic World: Dominion

See The Red Carpet Fashion

See Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern Reunite at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

It's been almost 30 years since Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern starred in Jurassic Park. Now, they're back together in Jurassic World Dominion. See the pics from the premiere.

By Elyse Dupre Jun 07, 2022 3:04 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetPremieresLaura DernJeff GoldblumJurassic WorldNBCU
Watch: Jurassic World: Dominion Brings Back OGs – Nude HEELS?!

Now that's what we call a dino-mite debut.

The stars of Jurassic World Dominion gathered at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre for the film's premiere on June 6—and fans definitely recognized some familiar faces. 

After all, the movie brings together two generations from the famous franchise: Not only do Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the first two Jurassic World movies, return, but Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant) also reunite for the first time since starring in Jurassic Park almost 30 years ago.

They're not the only ones to appear in the final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy. The film also features returning cast members like BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Dr. Zia Rodriguez) and Omar Sy (Barry Sembenè) as well as new stars, such as DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos), Scott Haze (Rainn Delacourt) and Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson).

photos
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom: Movie Pics

At the premiere, director Colin Trevorrow told Live From E! about Steven Spielberg's requests when bringing back the original characters. While joking that "it was hard to ask him to change the name of his franchise," Trevorrow added that Spielberg was "thrilled" about Dern and Goldblum's returns: "He asked that we respect them and take care of these characters he cares about them very much." 

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Photo of Daughter Lilibet

2

Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back at Cellulite Comments

3
Exclusive

SNL's Chloe Fineman on Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Romance

Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters June 10. Can't wait until then? Don't worry! E! News was at the premiere and is here to help.

To see photos from the big event faster than you can say Parasaurolophus, scroll on.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Chris Pratt

   

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Laura Dern

In Prada 

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Bryce Dallas Howard

In Aex Perry

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Daniella Pineda

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
DeWanda Wise

In Valentino

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Terry & Isaiah Crews

    

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Emily Carmichael

  

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete, Bronx & Saint Wentz
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Lindsey Vonn

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Image
Christina Milian

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi & Leni Klum

   

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello
BD Wong

    

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Khleo Thomas

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Chris Olsen

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum

   

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Taylor Olandt & Scott Haze

    

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Dichen Lachman

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Image
Colin Trevorrow

   

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images
Elva Trill

   

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Anna Sitar

   

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Xochitl Gomez

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Karruche Tran

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chanel West Coast

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Tom Sandoval

    

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Alexis Ren

     

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Pete Wentz

    

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
La'Ron Hines

     

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Katie Florence

    

photos
View More Photos From Jurassic World Dominion Premiere Red Carpet Fashion

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family).

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Share Rare Photo of Daughter Lilibet

2

Teddi Mellencamp Claps Back at Cellulite Comments

3
Exclusive

SNL's Chloe Fineman on Pete Davidson & Kim Kardashian's Romance

4

See Keanu Reeves’ Sweet Date Night Pic With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

5

Steve Harvey Addresses Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan's Breakup