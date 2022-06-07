See Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern Reunite at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Now that's what we call a dino-mite debut.
The stars of Jurassic World Dominion gathered at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre for the film's premiere on June 6—and fans definitely recognized some familiar faces.
After all, the movie brings together two generations from the famous franchise: Not only do Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the first two Jurassic World movies, return, but Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant) also reunite for the first time since starring in Jurassic Park almost 30 years ago.
They're not the only ones to appear in the final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy. The film also features returning cast members like BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Dr. Zia Rodriguez) and Omar Sy (Barry Sembenè) as well as new stars, such as DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos), Scott Haze (Rainn Delacourt) and Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson).
At the premiere, director Colin Trevorrow told Live From E! about Steven Spielberg's requests when bringing back the original characters. While joking that "it was hard to ask him to change the name of his franchise," Trevorrow added that Spielberg was "thrilled" about Dern and Goldblum's returns: "He asked that we respect them and take care of these characters he cares about them very much."
Jurassic World Dominion roars into theaters June 10. Can't wait until then? Don't worry! E! News was at the premiere and is here to help.
To see photos from the big event faster than you can say Parasaurolophus, scroll on.
