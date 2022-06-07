See Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern Reunite at Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Watch : Jurassic World: Dominion Brings Back OGs – Nude HEELS?!

Now that's what we call a dino-mite debut.

The stars of Jurassic World Dominion gathered at Los Angeles' Chinese Theatre for the film's premiere on June 6—and fans definitely recognized some familiar faces.

After all, the movie brings together two generations from the famous franchise: Not only do Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who played Owen Grady and Claire Dearing in the first two Jurassic World movies, return, but Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant) also reunite for the first time since starring in Jurassic Park almost 30 years ago.

They're not the only ones to appear in the final installment of the Jurassic World trilogy. The film also features returning cast members like BD Wong (Dr. Henry Wu), Justice Smith (Franklin Webb), Daniella Pineda (Dr. Zia Rodriguez) and Omar Sy (Barry Sembenè) as well as new stars, such as DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts) Mamoudou Athie (Ramsay Cole), Dichen Lachman (Soyona Santos), Scott Haze (Rainn Delacourt) and Campbell Scott (Lewis Dodgson).