How to Watch E!'s Red Carpet Coverage of the Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

Watch : Chris Pratt Talks Honeymoon Sunburn, "Jurassic World 3" & More

E! is punching your ticket to the Jurassic World Dominion premiere.

That's right: We're taking over the red carpet outside of Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 6, and you're invited! With Live From E!'s special coverage, you can see A-list arrivals, interviews, trivia, a Fandango ticket giveaway and so much more (including a surprise or two).

Get all the details below!

When is the Jurassic World Dominion premiere and what time does E!'s coverage begin?

The world premiere of the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy is Monday, June 6.

Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes will host the special from a prime spot on the red carpet in the middle of the action.

Then, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion begins. Hosts Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez will interview the Jurassic World Dominion cast—including Chris Pratt​, Bryce Dallas Howard​ and Laura Dern​—as well as several celebrity fans in attendance.