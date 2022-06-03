How to Watch E!'s Red Carpet Coverage of the Jurassic World Dominion Premiere

The dino-mite Jurassic World Dominion premiere will air live on E!. Get all the details on what to expect from the red carpet event, including which cast members will be in attendance.

By Allison Crist Jun 03, 2022 3:21 PMTags
Watch: Chris Pratt Talks Honeymoon Sunburn, "Jurassic World 3" & More

E! is punching your ticket to the Jurassic World Dominion premiere. 

That's right: We're taking over the red carpet outside of Los Angeles' world-famous TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday, June 6, and you're invited! With Live From E!'s special coverage, you can see A-list arrivals, interviews, trivia, a Fandango ticket giveaway and so much more (including a surprise or two).

Get all the details below!

When is the Jurassic World Dominion premiere and what time does E!'s coverage begin? 

The world premiere of the third installment in the Jurassic World trilogy is Monday, June 6. 

Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion kicks off at 7 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT. The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes will host the special from a prime spot on the red carpet in the middle of the action.

Then, at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion begins. Hosts Rocsi Diaz and Naz Perez will interview the Jurassic World Dominion cast—including Chris Pratt​, Bryce Dallas Howard​ and Laura Dern​—as well as several celebrity fans in attendance.

photos
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger: Romance Rewind

How do you watch E!'s coverage of the Jurassic World Dominion premiere?

Head to E! News' YouTube at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT to watch Live From E! Stream: Jurassic World Dominion. Then, tune in to E! at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT for Live From E!: Jurassic World Dominion

Chuck Zlotnick/Universal Studios

Who is attending? 

In addition to Pratt, Howard and Dern, E! will also be speaking with your other favorite Jurassic cast members, both old and new, such as Sam Neill​, Jeff Goldblum, DeWanda Wise​, Mamoudou Athie​, Isabella Sermon​, Campbell Scott​, BD Wong​, Omar Sy​, Justice Smith​, Daniella Pineda, Scott Haze, Kristoffer Polaha, plus a few surprise guests.

Seriously, you don't want to miss out. Keep scrolling for a list of movies on Peacock to keep you occupied in the meantime!

Warner Bros. Pictures
Harry Potter Franchise

All 8 Harry Potter movies are available on Peacock! That means you can binge Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 1 (2010) and Part 2 (2011).

Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Blair Witch Project

Revisit the OG "found footage" film that terrified everyone in 1999, when the docu-style film brought us along on a camping trip that quickly become eerie.

Focus Features
Downton Abbey

Downton's future hangs in the balance amid scandal and intrigue as the beloved Crawleys and their staff prepare for the most important moment of their lives—a visit from the king and queen.

 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
The Big Lebowski

Jeff “The Dude” Lebowski is pulled into a dangerous web when he is mistaken for a millionaire of the same name.

Offspring Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock
17 Again

A man unhappy with the way his life turned out gets the chance to correct his mistakes when he is miraculously transformed back into his teenage self.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Mamma Mia!

A bride secretly invites three men from her mother's past to come to the wedding, hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle.

Peacock
Black Boys

Executive produced by activist and two-time Super Bowl champion Malcolm Jenkins and written and directed by Sonia LowmanBlack Boys is a documentary film that celebrates the full humanity of Black men and boys in America. Utilizing conversations and stories around education, criminal justice and sports, the film reveals the emotional landscape of those experiencing racism and invites us to reimagine an America in which Black boys experience true belonging and unlimited possibilities.

Black Boys features interviews with activist and rapper Vic Mensa, NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, two-time Super Bowl champion Greg Scruggs, NFL Hall of Fame inductee Cris Carter, Super Bowl champion Chris Long, award-winning sports journalist Jemele Hill, poet/activist Malcolm London, and former U.S. Secretary of Education, Dr. John King Jr. 

YouTube
Cats (2019)

A tribe of cats competes during the annual Jellicle Ball, where they must decide which one of them will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Dazed and Confused

Groups of rowdy teenagers waste away their last day of school before the summer of 1976 in Austin, Texas.

Nicola Goode/New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock
Friday

Los Angeles buddies Jones and Smokey hang out on the front porch and must come up with $200 before the end of the day.

Gravitas Ventures
Already Tomorrow in Hong Kong

A budding attraction develops between a U.S. expatriate (Bryan Greenberg) and a Chinese-American woman (Jamie Chung) who's visiting Hong Kong for a business trip.

 

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Proposal

Facing deportation to Canada, a high-powered book editor pretends she is engaged to the assistant who she has tormented for years.

Lionsgate
American Psycho

Christian Bale stars in this satirical thriller that follows Patrick Bateman, a sociopath who is a high-powered businessman by day and serial killer by night.

Traction Media
Short Term 12

A supervisor at a group home for at-risk teens connects with a new resident while facing a personal crisis of her own.

 

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Magizoologist Newt Scamander, two sisters and a No-Maj battle dark forces while tracking down magical creatures set free in the wizarding world of 1926 New York.

Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

Newt Scamander joins forces with Albus Dumbledore to prevent the evil Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Gone in 60 Seconds

A former thief must reassemble his old crew to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed at the hands of a dangerous crime lord.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Akeelah and the Bee

Akeelah, an 11-year-old girl living in south Los Angeles, discovers she has a talent for spelling, which she hopes will take her to the National Spelling Bee.

Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Jerk

A naïve country boy leaves his life in Mississippi and moves to St. Louis, where he falls in love and experiences the big city.

Celador/Pathe/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Descent

A caving expedition for a group of friends goes horribly wrong as they become trapped and encounter a strange breed of unexpected predators.

Suzanne Hanover/Universal/Kobal/Shutterstock
Knocked Up

A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy.

Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock
Psycho

In Alfred Hitchcock’s terrifying masterpiece, fugitive Marion Crane stops for the night at the rickety Bates Motel and meets an unsettling proprietor.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind

When their relationship turns sour, a couple undergoes a medical procedure to have each other erased from their memories.

Touchstone/Kobal/Shutterstock
Pretty Woman

A corporate raider pays a sex worker to be his escort for a week in Beverly Hills.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
It's Complicated

A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband while an architect she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her.

 

Fred Hayes/Peacock
The Housewives of the North Pole

After years of friendship, a very public falling out leaves housewives Diana and Trish going against each other in the house decorating competition in North Pole, Vermont.

 

Laurel/Kobal/Shutterstock
Day of the Dead

After zombies take over the world, a group of survivors struggles to survive within a bunker.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Big Daddy

When a goofy slacker hopes to prove his maturity and lure back his exasperated girlfriend by adopting a five-year-old boy, things do not go as planned.

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Couples Retreat

Four couples, all friends, find that paradise comes at a price when they participate in therapy sessions at a tropical resort.

 

Moviestore/Shutterstock
Jigsaw

A man plays sadistic games of life and death; police soon find evidence that links the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier.

photos
View More Photos From Every Movie on Peacock
