Bella Thorne Buys Fiancé Benjamin Mascolo an Engagement Ring: See the Diamond Piece

Watch : Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne is a real gem!

It's been almost a month since the Her & Him actress got engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo. And what better way to celebrate this new chapter in their relationship than with another diamond ring?

This time, however, the former Disney Channel star purchased a special piece of jewelry for her soon-to-be husband. As the 27-year-old star simply wrote on Instagram, "She got me an engagement ring [white heart emoji]."

Benjamin shared several snapshots of his and Bella's afternoon together, which consisted of shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. for his diamond-adorned ring and eating at the hot spot restaurant Il Pastaio.

Making their outing even cuter? The couple twinned with their all-white outfits.

The Babysitter star stunned in a long-sleeve shirt that featured extreme cutouts and an asymmetrical neckline. She paired her risqué top with matching white pants, chunky sneakers and a few accessories, including her engagement ring, a Chanel pearl necklace and jewel-embellished bracelets.