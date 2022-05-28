Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Breaks Silence After His Death

Watch : Ray Liotta Dead at 67: Stars Pay Tribute

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is reflecting on their "truly magical" time together after the Goodfellas star's passing.

On May 28, Nittolo penned an emotional Instagram tribute to the actor and the "deep love" that they shared. The poignant post comes just two days after his rep confirmed to E! News that Liotta had passed away at age 67.

"My life these past couple of years has been nothing but truly magical," Nittolo wrote. "Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever."

Alongside heartwarming photos of the couple exchanging kisses and enjoying time with family, the hairstylist described herself and Liotta as an "inseparable" pair who "laughed daily" together. She also noted that their "chemistry was wild in the best way."

"He was everything in the world to me and we couldn't get enough of each other," Nittolo continued. "The kind of real love that one dreams of."