Shanna Moakler Is Auctioning Off Her Engagement Ring From Travis Barker

Watch : Travis Barker's Ex-Wife Auctions Off Her Engagement Ring

Shanna Moakler is setting off on her own new beginning following the recent marriage of her ex-husband Travis Barker to Kourtney Kardashian.

On May 27, the former Miss USA began auctioning off the engagement ring the Blink-182 drummer gifted to her after proposing at Disneyland almost 20 years ago. As of Friday afternoon, the going price of the 4-carat round cut solitaire diamond ring on the Worthy auction site has risen to more than $64,000, after seven bids. The auction is set to end on May 31.

"I think it is a beautiful piece and truly was my dream ring," Shanna, 47, told Us Weekly. "However, that chapter of my life is over and even though wearing it at one time brought me great joy, I hope it will find a new home and continue to bring someone as much happiness as it once did to me. It's truly an iconic ring!"

The Celebrity Big Brother alum told the magazine she hopes her ring sells for $120,000, adding, "It was worth about $160,000."