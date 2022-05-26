See Gabrielle Union’s Daughter Kaavia Play Pool With “Auntie” Queen Latifah in Adorable Video

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Kaavia James Union Wade and Queen Latifah are the pool sharks we never knew we needed.

On May 24, Kaavia's official Instagram page shared an adorable video of the 3-year-old—daughter of Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade—playing pool with the Equalizer actress, writing on the clip, "Never too early to learn to hustle." In the video, Queen Latifah tries to teach Kaavia how to correctly hold her pool stick while aiming at a ball. "Queen Tings! Me & my Auntie @queenlatifah against your best duo," the Instagram post was captioned. "Tag your partner in the comments. Then stop at the bank, we comin for the bag. #ShadyBaby."

Gabrielle showed her love for her daughter and her The Perfect Holiday co-star under the post, writing, "Faves," with four red heart emojis.

Though Kaavia looked like she was taking her pool lessons seriously, the "Shady Baby" is known to be the jokester of the family.