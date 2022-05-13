Queen Latifah Is Down for an Equalizer Crossover With Denzel Washington

Queen Latifah has big plans for CBS' The Equalizer.
The series is only in its second season but the network has already renewed it for two more seasons, giving the actress ample opportunity to further explore agent Robyn McCall's story. She told Variety that the best is yet to come, adding that the writers are "leveling up" for the new episodes.
That means that Latifah is going to call on some of her famous friends to appear. But the actress kept her VIP list to herself, joking, "We can't tell you, because then everybody else is gonna go grab them up."
One star that people have been interested in seeing guest star is Denzel Washington, whose two Equalizer movies inspired the CBS show. Latifah, who starred alongside the actor in 1999's The Bone Collector, is aware of fans' desires, but said, "That's up to D."
She continued, "Obviously, I love him to pieces. I have the greatest amount of respect for him. What he's done with the films has been incredible, and I'd be more than happy to connect with him on any level. It's just kind of like that with us."
For now though, it seems Washington is sticking to the big screen. He told Collider in January that a third Equalizer movie has been written, adding, "I gotta get in shape and start beating people up again."
Latifah said of the upcoming third installment, "I'm looking forward to whatever he's gonna do, because I know when he gets in the zone, it gets in the zone."
Even if a crossover never happens, Latifah is optimistic: "I'm gonna keep doing TVs Robyn McCall and let him keep rocking the movie version of McCall; I know we'll both continue to deliver."
The season finale of Equalizer airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on CBS.