The Hilarious Way Gabrielle Union Says Daughter Kaavia Has Been Trolling Her

Watch : Gabrielle Union GUSHES Over Family & "Cheaper by the Dozen"

Shady Baby is back at it again.

As a parent, there comes a moment where you realize your biggest trolls will always be your children. Gabrielle Union has now figured that out.

On May 23, Gabrielle shared what seemed like a totally innocuous carousel of photos on Instagram, of herself with her daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade, 3, at an Angel City FC Soccer game in Los Angeles. Though very cute, Kaavia apparently has secretly been scheming and making fun of her mom all along!

"When @kaaviajames started smiling like this, it came outta the blue and none of us could figure out why she was doing it," Gabrielle wrote in her caption. "Now I get it. She's been trolling meeeeeeee."

She added: "swipe to see how Kaav thinks I smile. It really be your own kids! #ShadyBaby."

A second image featured Jim Carrey playing Fire Marshall Bill from the show In Living Color.