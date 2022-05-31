These Real Housewives Gift Picks Will Make You Feel Like You’re Part of the Cast

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres on June 1, 2022. Celebrate with some Bravo-inspired shopping.

Karen Huger, Garcelle Beauvais, Teresa Giudice, Alexia Echevarria, Gizelle Bryant, Kyle Richards, Kenya MooreRaymond Hall/GC Images

Too much Real Housewives content!? There's no such thing. The more Bravo the better. These dynamic women continue to deliver iconic moments, from Teresa Giudice's table flip to Kenya Moore's Gone With the Wind Fabulous twirl to the more recent sprinter van drama on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. So, of course, it's beyond exciting to have Ladies of London OG Caroline Stanbury on The Real Housewives of Dubai.

To celebrate the June 1, 2022 episode, we put together a gift guide with some fun (and funny) products celebrating some of our most iconic Real Housewives scenes. 

If you can't get enough of Real Housewives or you want to chat all thing The Real Housewives of Dubai with fellow fans, be sure to check out E! News' new digital series, While You Were Streaming on Twitter.  

All the Products The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Inspired Us to Try This Season

Real Housewives Gift Picks

Real Housewives of New Jersey Prostitution Whore Gold Metal Heart Shaped Ring Dish

Looking for a place to keep your rings? Did a close friend just get engaged? This is the ideal ring dish for all RHONJ super fans who still can't get over Teresa flipping that table on Danielle Staub during Season 1.

 

$25
$20
Etsy

Kenya Moore Gone With The Wind Fabulous Puzzle

Kenya made quite the mark during her very first season. She started immediately feuding with Porsha Williams, which resulted in the quotable phrase "gone with the wind fabulous" and "twirl," a moment that you can continue to enjoy with this puzzle

 

$18
$16
Etsy

Beverly Hills Housewives 'Goodbye Kyle' Makeup & Accessory Pouch

When Ken Todd declared "Goodbye, Kyle" it marked the end of Kyle Richards' and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship and the beginning of the fandom's obsession with the phrase "Goodbye Kyle." This cosmetic pouch includes a drawing of Kyle from that infamous day in Real Housewives of Beverly Hills history.

 

$15
Etsy

Real Housewives Potomac Heavy Duty Drink Alcohol Pouches With Straw- Set of 5

These drink pouches are perfect to sip from while you watch the show or for any social gathering. They're decorated with Real Housewives of Potomac quotes, which adds fun to every situation.

 

$22
Etsy

Real Housewives Beach Towels, Personalized Beach Towel

If you love Real Housewives and you're getting married, these customizable towels are great gifts for your bridal party.

$42
$38
Etsy

Gia Giudice, Birthday Song Card

OG RHONJ fans remember Gia Giudice's birthday song that she performed at Milania Giudice's party, but the song had a recent resurgence in popularity when it went viral on TikTok. This is the perfect birthday card for your fellow fans of the show.

 
$5
Etsy

The Cat Meme Socks

These days there's always a new inside joke and internet trend, but this meme of Taylor Armstrong pointing and screaming has stood the test of time. If this cat meme makes you laugh every time you see it, you need these socks.

 
 
$20
Redbubble

Vicki's Casserole Enamel Bowl with Lid

No one could blame Vicki Gunvalson for wanting some casseroles during tough times. Vicki is the only person who could turn a casserole in to a pop culture moment. If you love a casserole (and a good laugh), this casserole dish and lid set is just what you need. It's available in two different sizes. 

 

$22
Etsy

RHOM Real Housewives of Miami 11 oz Coffee Mug

Start your day with a sip from this mug inspired by the Real Housewives of Miami cast.

$19
$18
Etsy

Beauty Lab Parking Lot Unisex Sweatshirt

"Mentally in the Beauty Lab parking lot" is a permanent state of mind for us RHOLSC fans. This sweatshirt also comes in white.

 

$30
Etsy

Happy Birthday Baby Gorgeous Card

Who wouldn't want to be referred to as "Baby Gorgeous" on their birthday? This card is the next best thing to getting a birthday message from Lisa Barlow herself. 

 

$5
Etsy

Countess Luann's Tennis Club Sag Harbor T-Shirt

Luann de Lesseps playing tennis has been a staple on Real Housewives of New York since Season 1. Plus, these t-shirts (which are available in many colors) are just so adorable.

 

$28
Etsy

Ramona Singer Birthday Card

Ramona Singer's 50-person party with her "closest girlfriends" will live on in infamy forever. Your friend will definitely laugh if you give her this birthday card.

 

$5
Etsy

If you're looking for more Real Housewives-inspired shopping, check out our other gift guides:

