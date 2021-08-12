Own It! Shop the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Gift Guide

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast has blessed the viewers with truly iconic television moments right from the jump. Just think about it: we are still referencing "you stole my god damn house," "you're such a f--cking liar, Camille," and "pernicious" and those are just some of the big moments from the show's first season. Every year, we are hit with some internet-breaking memes, quotable lines, and jaw-dropping moments watching this show.
If you believe that life should be all about diamonds and rosé, you have a strong opinion on leather pants, and you are dying to see the Capri Room decor in person, then we found the perfect RHOBH-inspired gifts for you.... or a friend. Or both. Your friends won't return these picks... unlike that blue bunny Kim Richards gave back to Lisa Rinna.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH Cast 11 oz Coffee Mug
Showcase your love for the Beverly Hills Housewives with this mug that features Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Dorit Kemsley Sorry I’m Late I Was In Glam Classic T-Shirt
Dorit's post-glam tardiness has become a staple of RHOBH, especially since it became a source tension between Dorit and Kyle during Season 10. This t-shirt depicts the outfit Dorit wore when she was late to Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave's retreat following an Instagram photoshoot.
Amster-Damn! Jigsaw Puzzle
The explosive fight(s) between Kim Richards, Lisa Rinna, and Eileen Davidson blessed the fandom with so many iconic moments and quotes. Kim called Eileen a beast" and threatened to "talk about the husband," which lead to Rinna smashing a glass and Kyle literally running away from the scene. If you vividly remember that cast trip, then this jigsaw puzzle is right up your alley.
Let's Talk About The Husband T-Shirt
If you're still not over the craziness that ensued when Kim said "let's talk about the husband," this t-shirt is so you. It's also available as a sweatshirt, in multiple colors.
RHOBH Notebook
Jot down your to-do list and other important reminders in this RHOBH notebook.
Lisa Vanderpump Birthday Card
LVP Stans will adore this birthday card just as much as she loves diamonds, pink, and rosé.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Inspired Custom Coffee Mugs The Morally Corrupt 'Your Name Here'
When Camille Grammer said "the morally corrupt Faye Resnick" back in Season 1 the phrase was instantly iconic. Get yourself or a friend a mug that says "the morally corrupt" along with the name of your choice to feel like Camille is throwing shade in your direction every time you sip a cup of coffee.
Lisa Rinna Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Birthday Card
This card is a funny (and cost-effective) way to get out of buying an expensive gift for a friend.
Kathy Hilton is My Dentist Tee
Kathy Hilton became an instant fan favorite when she admitted that she used to "play dentist" with her sisters and neighbors when she was a kid. This shirt is just too funny to pass up.
Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist
You may not be able to get a dental consultation from Kathy, but you can take a cue from her skincare routine. This season, she spritzed her face with the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, telling her sister Kyle that her skin is dry. This product is an innovative spray-on moisturizer that we have been obsessing over ever since this scene aired.
Sweet Sweat Therapy Massage Gun
Kyle Richards raved about the Sweet Sweat Therapy Massage Gun in her recent list of "game-changing" Amazon products.
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
In that same list of Amazon favorites, Kyle praised the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer for helping her maximize her workout results.
The Cat Meme Socks
These days there's always a new inside joke and internet trend, but this meme of Taylor Armstrong pointing and screaming has stood the test of time. If this cat meme makes you laugh every time you see it, you need these socks.
Lisa Rinna Own It Baby Mug
It's impossible to own too many RHOBH coffee mugs, especially this one with Rinna's go-to slogan.
Beverly Hills Housewives 'Goodbye Kyle' Makeup & Accessory Pouch
When Ken Todd declared "Goodbye Kyle" it marked the end of Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump's friendship and the beginning of the fandom's obsession with the words "Goodbye Kyle." This cosmetic pouch includes a drawing of Kyle from that infamous day in RHOBH histry.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kim Richards RHOBH Greeting Card
Kyle and Kim's Season 1 limo fight solidified RHOBH's spot as an iconic reality TV show. No one will ever get past Kim yelling "You stole my god damn house" in front of a shell-shocked Adrienne Maloof. This greeting card is the perfect way to transform a tense family moment into something heartwarming and positive for your fellow RHOBH fans.
RHOBH Bravo Collegiate Crewneck Sweatshirt
This collegiate-style sweatshirt includes a crest full of references to inside jokes that the diehard RHOBH fans will understand and appreciate.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Print Banner
If you're decorating for a birthday or bachelorette party for someone who loves the Beverly Hills Housewives, you must hang this banner.
Our Lady of Diamonds and Rose Prayer Candle
If Lisa Vanderpump is your favorite, this candle is just what you need beside your television... or anywhere in your house.
Jealous of What? Your Ugly Leather Pants? Mug
When the Season 11 trailer dropped, Sutton Stracke asking Crystal Kung Minkoff, "Jealous of What? Your Ugly Leather Pants?" was instantly iconic. Whether you're pro-leather pants or not, this mug is a hilarious reminder of that moment.
Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller
Sutton's ongoing tension with Crystal also introduced the RHOBH viewers to the Nurse Jamie Instant UpLift Massaging Beauty Roller, which Sutton referred to as an "anxiety relief roller." However, it's actually an innovative, game-changing skincare tool. Click here to find out why it's just such a great product.
Hot Tools Signature Series Gold Curling Iron with a 1.5-Inch Barrel
Speaking of Crystal, if you can't help obsessing over her perfect, voluminous curls whenever she's on screen, check out the curling iron that Crystal uses to style her hair in just three(!) minutes. And, if you want more info on this why it's worth adding to your cart, click here.
RHOBH Season 11 Hoodie
This hoodie is up-to-date with all of the current cast members' names. If you see the ladies as friends in your head, then this is the sweatshirt for you.
Dorit Kemsley Buca Di Birthday RHOBH Card
If you can't celebrate a birthday from Dorit's Capri Room at Buca di Beppo, this greeting card will suffice.
Dorit's Capri Room Mug
Here's another great option if you don't live near Dorit's Capri Room. This mug is a fun way to bring Dorit's restaurant design venture to your own home.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Kathy Hilton Who is Hunky Dory Unisex Short Sleeve Bravo Shirt
Kathy Hilton may not know what the phrase "hunky dory" means, but no one cares because that moment was so hilarious and incredibly endearing. The phrase "hunky dory" now holds sentimental value for the RHOBH viewers. This shirt is a must.
Kathy Hilton, Who Is Hunky Dory? Birthday Card
Kathy essentially put the phrase "hunky dory" into the 2021 lexicon. This birthday card would be perfect for the RHOBH fans in your life.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills RHOBH Denise Richards Bravo Bravo Coffee Mug
Denise Richards delivered a monumental moment she yelled out the name of the network in an attempt to prevent the footage from being used on the show. Instead, it became a beloved catchphrase among the viewers. You might as well get this mug.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Wrapping Paper (1 Sheet Folded)
Give the best RHOBH-inspired gift with this finishing touch: Real Housewives of Beverly Hills wrapping paper.
