You’ll Flip a Table Over This The Real Housewives of New Jersey Gift Guide

We have been obsessed with The Real Housewives of New Jersey since the very first episode. Teresa Giudice's Season 1 table flip is an iconic moment that cemented the show's place in reality TV history forever. The Garden State ladies have blessed us with legendary moments ever since. From Teresa and Melissa Gorga's squabble over sprinkle cookies to Margaret Josephs pushing Danielle Staub's (then) husband in the pool, the Jersey Housewives always know how to keep us entertained.

If the phrase "pay attention" immediately makes you think of RHONJ, this gift guide has all the perfect "ingredientses" for you.