32 Affordable Amazon Finds That Make Me Feel Like I’m at Zara

If you want that Zara aesthetic at a lower price point, these affordable Amazon style are worth the shop.

By Marenah Dobin May 26, 2022 10:00 AMTags
E-comm: Zara at AmazonGetty Images

Truth be told, it is tough to remember what life was like before shopping at Amazon. There are countless items to choose from and you really can't beat that incredibly fast shipping. They almost have everything.  Unfortunately, they do not sell Zara clothes, but if you adore that Zara aesthetic, there are so many fashionable Amazon finds that exude those same vibes.

If you are looking for chic coordinated sets, sophisticated blazer dresses, trendy footwear, sleek bodysuits, or that internet-famous Zara pink slip dress, there are a lot of affordable options that you can shop at Amazon.

Pants

Tronjori Women High Waist Casual Wide Leg Long Palazzo Pants

These elevate any top with a major dose of sophistication. You need these pants in every color. They have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$24-$42
Amazon

SySea Womens High Waisted Palazzo Pants

Rock palazzo pants at the office, out to lunch with friends, or with your favorite bodysuit for a night out. The styling possibilities are truly unlimited here. This is an incredibly versatile style that comes in many colors.

 

$35
Amazon

Shoes

Steve Madden Women's Harlin Heeled Sandal

Bring a 90s vibe to your wardrobe with these glossy heeled sandals, which come in eight colors. 

$34
Amazon

Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Marlie Heeled Sandal

Liven up your look with a pair of these bright platform sandals. There are 7 colorways to choose from. 

$57
Amazon

The Drop Women's Issi Quilted Flatform Sporty Sandal

You will feel incredibly comfortable and look sophisticated in these puffy, soft slides

$30
Amazon

Top Moda Womens Hannah-1 Platform Chunky Heel

Elevate any look with a faux feather high heel. These heels have 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$14-$50
Amazon

Celnepho High Platform Mid Calf Wedge Boots

Feel like the cool girl that you are with a chunky heeled-boot. This pair has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$28
Amazon

PiePieBuy Women's Pointed Toe High Heels

These bow-adorned heels are guaranteed compliment-getters. These heels have 1,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 12 colorways to choose from.

 

$46
Amazon

Two-Piece Sets

Fixmatti Women 2 Piece Outfit

This ensemble is giving Hamptons chic. Wear this around the house or dress it up with platforms when you're out and about. It comes in 18 colors.

 

$30-$33
Amazon

Angashion Women's Floral Crop Top Maxi Skirt Set 2 Piece Outfit Dress

Everyone will ask "where did you get that outfit?" when you wear one of these two-piece sets. I'm here for the lemon print, but I also adore the 17 other color choices. This set has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$36-$39
Amazon

Fisoew Women's 2 Piece Open Front Long Sleeve Blazer and Solid Short Pants Suit Sets

This two-piece set pairs perfectly with a rooftop cocktail. You can get this look in 11 colors. 

$66
Amazon

SheIn Women's 2 Pieces Outfits

This grid pattern is intriguing, yet professional. This navy hue is stunning, but there are other colorways to shop too.

$37
Amazon

SheIn Women's 2 Pieces Outfit Long Sleeve Shawl Collar Open Font Blazer and Shorts Set

Feel like a total fashionista in this two-piece blazer and shorts combo.

$36
Amazon

Tops and Bodysuits

Big Dart Casual Long Sleeve Loose Fit Button Down Shirts

Wear one of these colorful tops at the office, tucked into some trousers. Or you can unbutton it completely to rock it as a bathing suit cover-up.

$17
Amazon

Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirts

This is such a cute shirt in the cooler months, or you can wear it as a super light jacket during a spring night. There are 32 color options.

$35
Amazon

Fessceruna Deep V-Neck Casual Ribbed Knit Slim Fit Tank

Get these ribbed, v-neck tanks in every color. They're great on their own or as a layering piece.

$11
Amazon

Mangopop Women's Mock Turtle Neck Sleeveless Tank Top Bodysuit

This sleeveless bodysuit is comfortable, sophisticated, and elegant. The mock neck makes this suitable for the office and family events. The high-quality material is smooth and durable. This top is available in 10 other colors and has 3,500+ five-star Amazon reviews.

An Amazon shopper advised, "If you're on the fence, I say definitely get this!" Another said, "This body suit fits like a glove, and for a low price can't beat it, so before you buy SKIMS you should try this one first and compare."

$19
Amazon

Romwe Women's Casual Cross Off Shoulder Deep V Neck Ribbed Knit Top

Get the comfort of casual and the appearance of elegance with this off-the-shoulder top. This shirt comes in 26 colors and has 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$17-$27
Amazon

Mangopop Cutout Bodysuit

These cut-out bodysuits exude a Euphoria aesthetic. There are 24 colors to choose from.

 

$16-$21
Amazon

Dresses

xxxiticat Women's Sleeveless Spaghetti Strap Satin Dress

This slip dress is so on trend, yet so classic especially in pink. There are 23 colorways to choose from and it has 5,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$22
Amazon

Anrabess Women Casual Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Slouchy Oversized Ribbed Knit Tunic

Wear it as a dress or throw it on over your favorite pair of jeans or leggings. No matter how you style it, this is just one of those pieces that always works. It comes in 27 colors and it has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

 

$35-$43
Amazon

Zesica Boho Summer Floral Print Tie Straps Sleeveless Square Neck Smocked Flowy A Line Maxi Dress

The best thing about warm weather is the potential to put an outfit together in an instant. This is an ideal "throw on and go" type of dress, which comes in many colors and prints.

$29-$39
Amazon

Zesica Women's Summer Casual Flutter Short Sleeve Crew Neck Smocked Elastic Waist Tiered Midi Dress

A tiered midi dress is a breezy essential for warm weather. There are 23 colors to choose from.

$40
Amazon

ZCSIA Women's Summer Boho One Shoulder Sleeveless Floral Printed Smocked Flowy Ruffle Midi Dress

A one-shoulder dress is so unique, yet so classy and incredibly flattering. It's everything. This beautiful dress comes in many stunning prints.

$30
Amazon

Cupshe Summer Midi Dress V Neck

You'll feel like you're on vacation every time you rock this yellow print dress

$35
Amazon

Skirts

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

You need a silky slip skirt in every color. Go for a chill vibe with a plain, white t-shirt or you can pair this with a sleek bodysuit.

$43
Amazon

SheIn Women's Casual Asymetric Hem Wrap Skort

Don't sleep on skorts. They're fashion-forward, practical, and a fun throwback.

$20
Amazon

SheIn Sexy Satin Split Side Midi Skirt

Bring your A game with this silk midi skirt complete with a slit on the side. There are 24 colorways to choose from.

$20-$38
Amazon

Blazers and Blazer Dresses

Women's One Button Blazer Dress

This is a more subtle way to embrace the feather trend. You can even unbutton this and wear it as a jacket. It also comes in white.

$90
Amazon

UNIQUE21 Women Luxe Stain Breasted Asymmetric Blazer Dress

There are way too many cute colors to choose from with this elegant blazer dress

$65
Amazon

Hdieso Women's Elegant Blazer Dress

This kelly green mini is giving It Girl vibes. 

$40
Amazon

Gamisote Womens Cape Blazer

Elevate any outfit with this cape. Get one in every color to instantly take a look from casual to upscale.

$45
Amazon

If you're looking for more Amazon fashions, these finds made me feel like I was shopping at Free People and here are some Amazon styles that are very Revolve.

