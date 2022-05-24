Allow Hilary Duff to Hilariously Recap Her Nude Magazine Cover Shoot

Clothes are clearly "So Yesterday"—at least for Hilary Duff on the cover of Women's Health.
The How I Met Your Father actress posed nude for the magazine's May/June issue, an experience she admitted was "pretty scary" during an exclusive interview with E! News at Disney's upfront presentation. "I just am not the person that cruises around my house naked," she said. "So I was like, 'I take everything off?'"
Luckily, Hilary was able to strip down slowly rather than all at once, and before she knew it, being naked in front of a ton of strangers started to seem pretty normal. There was just one thing she couldn't stop thinking about.
"We were in a house in Laurel Canyon that was just exposed to a bunch of other houses," Hilary recalled. "So I was like, 'I hope there's not kids looking out the window right now, and they're like, Naked lady!'"
There's no telling whether anyone got a glimpse, but there were plenty of people in Hilary's life eager to snag a look of their own once the Women's Health issue hit stands—including the actress' mom. "She's like, 'I'll grab you a copy!'" Hilary laughed, adding that her husband, Matthew Koma, was equally thrilled with the shoot.
In fact, he made one of the nude photos his profile picture on Instagram for a few days, Hilary said: "He was hyping me up for sure."
And rightfully so. After all, Hilary—who's mom to son Luca, 10, and daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 13 months—just gave birth to her third child a little over a year ago.
"I'm really proud of my body and I'm proud that it's produced three kids," Hilary told E! News. "So I was just like, 'Let's do something that makes you a little uncomfortable, Hilary, and see where we land.'"
Get a closer look at the magazine photo shoot here.