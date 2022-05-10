Hilary Duff Proudly Goes Nude for Magazine Shoot

Watch : Hilary Duff Details Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" Finale

It's Hilary Duff in the buff.

The actress posed nude for the cover of the Women's Health May/June issue.

"Sooooo, this was scary….," Duff wrote on Instagram May 10 alongside a series of pictures from the photo shoot. "I knew doing this would terrify me and I was right! @womenshealthmag had the most lovely all-women shoot and I actually had the best time. I felt strong and beautiful and laughed a lot getting into some of these poses without my high waisted mom jeans and oversized whatever I normally wear. Thank you to everyone who normalized this day for me and propped me up with compliments and love."

After giving a shout-out to the teams that worked on the photo shoot, Duff gave a nod to her husband Matthew Koma, joking he's "really excited to troll me somehow so stay tuned." And yes, the musician couldn't resist having a little fun in the comments section.

"Was so bummed when I wasn't available for this cover," he teased, "thanks for filling in for me babe."