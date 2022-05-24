Sephora Memorial Day 2022 Deals: This Luxury Beauty Sampler Set Valued at $166 Is On Sale for $32

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
Memorial Day sales may be heavily geared towards indoor and outdoor furniture, kitchen appliances, mattresses and so on, but those aren't the only great discounts you can shop this week. In fact, you can score some really good beauty deals this week as well, like Ulta's Gorgeous Hair Sale or the numerous QVC beauty deals. Of course, you can't talk beauty without mentioning Sephora.
Right now, you can score some really great deals on brands you love like Fenty Beauty, Too Faced, Clinique and more. You can even score an amazing deal on a premium beauty gift set that includes a voucher to redeem a travel size version of the shopper-fave YSL Libre perfume that constantly sells out. You can find all these discounts and more at Sephora's can't-miss sale section.
We've rounded up some of the best deals we could find from Sephora's sale section, check those out below.
Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set
The Sephora Favorites Luxe Vibes Mini Luxury Beauty Sampler Set comes with six travel and deluxe mini sized products of premium holy grail items such as the Dr. Barbara Sturm Face Cream and the Shu Uemura Essence Absolue Nourishing Protective Oil. The set also comes with a voucher to redeem one travel size version of the cult-fave Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau De Parfum. Considering that the perfume already costs $30, you're getting an amazing deal with this box. Plus, you get to try mew products that numerous beauty lovers are already obsessed with.
Huda Beauty Mini Glow Obsessions Highlighter Face Palette
According to one recent review, this mini highlighter face palette from Huda Beauty is a stunner. "It is such an amazing mini highlighter," they wrote. "The pigmentation is richy rich…very portable! Must try." It's originally $29, but it's on sale now for just $14.
Sephora Collection Astrology Lip Stories Lipstick
Wear the lipstick shade that matches your zodiac sign's personality with the Sephora Collection's limited-edition Astrology Lip Stories line.
Clinique Clarifying Lotion 2
Clinique's Clarifying Lotion 2 is a gentle liquid exfoliating lotion made with witch hazel to refine the skin. It also clears away dulling flakes and grime for smoother, clearer skin. As one recent reviewer wrote, "This doesn't dry out my skin but leaves it feeling fresh and smooth. I don't use it year round because of how the seasons affect my skin, but it's great for spring and summer for me."
Fenty Beauty Portable Contour & Concealer Brush 150
Already have a Fenty Beauty Match Stix Matte Skinstick or two in your makeup collection? This portable contour and concealer brush attaches to the Match Stix to make applying it even easier. It's originally $24, but it's on sale now for $17. There are are only a few left, so be sure to snap this up while you still can.
Too Faced Pretty & Plump Lip Plumper Duo Set
This limited edition set features Too Faced's Lip Injection Extreme glosses, which were made to visibly plump and give you sexy-looking lips in "seconds." The set comes with a cute cosmetic bag for just $28.
Kaja Air Heart Lightweight Natural Finish Lipstick
This cute heart-shaped lipstick from Kaja was formulated to be an "air-light, cushiony" lipstick that's pigmented yet feels lightweight on the lips. It's made with rose extract to hydrate the lips, and it has over 49.3K "loves" from Sephora shoppers. Right now, you can get the Ride or Die dusty mauve shade for $12.
Fenty Beauty Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder
You'll shine bright like a diamond with Fenty Beauty's Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder. It comes in two shades: glimmering gold and glimmering rose gold. Right now, it's on sale for $20.
KVD Beauty Lock-It Concealer Crème
This creamy, blendable, full-coverage concealer has over 145.7K "loves" on Sephora. It was formulated to last all day long, and according to shoppers it delivers on that. As one recent reviewer wrote, "Better than expected. Covers better than my Tarte Shape Tape and lightens better than my Nars. Obviously requires some patting and layering for darker spots or tattoos but absolutely delivers great coverage!"
Fenty Beauty Lil' Bronze Duo
This limited edition duo features two bronzing essentials from Fenty Beauty — the Sun Stalk'r bronzer and the best-selling Match Stick Shimmer Skinstick — for just $17. They're travel-size and perfect for your upcoming summer vacay.
