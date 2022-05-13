Memorial Day Sales & Deals 2022: Your Guide to the Best Early Deals on Fashion, Beauty, Home & More

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Waiting until Memorial Day to get some shopping in? We're here to tell you that you don't really need to hold off on shopping until the end of the month. In fact, you can score some really good early Memorial Day sales and deals on fashion, beauty, home, mattresses and more right this second. Since there's nothing we love more than helping you find the best deals, we put together a list of online stores offering early Memorial Day deals. Trust us, you'll want to act fast!
If you're looking to update your home for the summer, you'll want to take advantage of all the home deals that are happening right now. For instance, Wayfair is holding their Warehouse Clearout Sale where you can save big on patio upgrades, super chic living room seating, mattresses and more. We highly recommend taking advantage of the Wayfair Clearout Sale before something you love sells out.
Got a trip planned for Memorial Day weekend? Now's the perfect time to shop pre-Memorial Day deals on fashion and beauty. One can't-miss sale is the Madewell sale on sale where you can take an additional 20% off sale styles. You can score a pair of $135 jeans for just $24!
We've rounded up some of the best early fashion, beauty and home deals for Memorial Day 2022. Be sure to check those out below.
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Fashion Sales & Deals
Madewell
Madewell is currently holding an early Memorial Day sale where you can take an additional 20% off sale styles. With that additional discount, you can find some jaw-dropping deals like this $135 white skinny jeans for just $24. Amazing!
Kate Spade Surprise
Going away for Memorial Day weekend? Be sure to check out Kate Spade Surprise for all the bags and accessories you’ll need for your trip, and they’re all up to 75% off. To score the best deals, check out their Deal of the Day section. Right now you can score the sophisticated Harper satchel, which is originally $359, for just $89. There are seven colors to choose from and hundreds of Kate Spade Surprise shoppers rate this highly.
Nordstrom
If you're looking to score a really good deal before Memorial Day 2022, Nordstrom has all the top brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Madewell, Free People, Good American and so much more. Right now, you can find some really incredible deals up to 80% off. One deal we're loving right now is the Coach Natalee Water Resistant T-Strap Sandal that's on sale for $57.
Amazon Fashion
These mid-length shorts from Levi's are originally $50, but you can snag them in this medium indigo wash for just $26 on Amazon right now.
AKAMC Medium Support Cross Back Sports Bra - 3 Pack
This three pack of sports bras with over 23,800 five-star reviews is on sale right now for as low as $12. According to Amazon reviewers, these bras are "super comfy" and perfect for light workouts to lounging around the house.
Free People
Free People has all the vacation-ready styles you need for really good discounted prices. For instance, the Free People Sedona Mini Dress, with stylish ruching at the front and a chic back cutout, is originally $128 but is on sale now for $70.
Alo
Alo is celebrating their Aloversary with 20% off sitewide. With this pre-Memorial Day sale, you can score the $64 Seamless Essential Tank in the limited edition Macaron Pink color for just $19.
Lululemon
Lululemon's We Made Too Much sale has incredible deals on leggings, sports bras, tank tops and more. One deal we're all about is the shopper-fave Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant for $49. Considering it's listed at $98, you're getting a really solid discount .
Nordstrom Rack
Memorial Day sales are meant to get you ready for the summer season, and that’s exactly what Nordstrom Rack is helping you do with their Vacation Essentials sale going on now. You can find some pretty deep discounts like this $148 Vince Camuto bag for as low as $26.
Quay
Need a stylish pair of sunglasses to wear all summer long? Quay is currently holding a High Key Birthday Sale where you can take $30 off their iconic High Key aviator styles. Prescription options are also included! All you have to do is enter the code PARTY at checkout.
Best Early Memorial Day 2022 Beauty Sales & Deals
Sephora
Sephora’s pre-Memorial Day sale is their Oh Hair Yeah! Event where you can take up to 50% off hair care favorites. The deals change every day, and right now, you can score the highly-rated Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In Spray from Pureology for just $TK.
Amazon Beauty
This K Beauty vitamin C serum from SeoulCeuticals has over 10,500 five-star reviews on Amazon, and according to one reviewer, "This stuff is legit." It was made to help reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and crows feet, while also shrinking pores, clearing up acne, minimizing acne scars and preventing breakouts. It's originally $29, but you can score a bottle today for just $17. It's the perfect time to try out this top-rated best-seller.
Ulta
Ulta is holding a pre-Memorial Day sale with their Gorgeous Hair Event, where you can save 50% on must-have hair care products from shampoo and conditioner to styling tools. For instance, the CHI for Ulta Beauty Titanium Temperature Control 1'' Hairstyling Iron is on sale now for just $60.
Nordstrom
Nordstrom has great deals on beauty right now like the super popular MAC Chili in mini form for just $8.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Sales on Home
Target
Target has some really great sales on furniture, storage and kitchen. At Target today, you can score the super cute and practical Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for just $60. The sale lasts for a limited time only so be sure to shop now.
Wayfair
Wayfair is holding a pre-Memorial Day sale with their Warehouse Clearout Event which has incredible discounts on everything from home decor to furniture. One deal we're really loving is the Wade Logan Willilams Rocking Chair. It's originally $462, but it's on sale now for as low as $186. So chic!
Walmart
Walmart has a ton of early Memorial Day sales and deals right now like the Beautiful 2 Slice Touchscreen Toaster by Drew Barrymore. It’s originally $44, but you can snag one today for just $30.
Best Memorial Day 2022 Deals on Mattresses & More
Wayfair
No list of the best Memorial Day sales is complete without mentioning mattresses. During Memorial Day weekend, mattresses tend to be heavily discounted. At Wayfair, you can score this $1000 10-inch Charcoal Infused Hybrid Mattress for just $360.
Casper
Casper has really great deals on mattresses, beds, beddings and more as part of their early Memorial Day sale offerings. One of the best deals we've seen is the breathable Snug Mattress, originally $495, for just $297 right now. And that's for a queen! It features a breathable open-cell foam layer so you can keep cool all throughout the night. It's the perfect buy for this time of year.
Tempur-Pedic
Tempur-Pedic is currently holding an early Memorial Day sale event where they're offering up to $500 off adjustable mattress sets and an instant gift worth $300 with a mattress set purchase. You can also save 30% on their super soft TEMPUR-Cloud mattress.
If you don't really need a mattress just yet but you wouldn't mind an upgrade, the TEMPUR-Topper Supreme which reviewers call seriously "life changing" is on sale now for 40% off. A queen topper is originally $459, but with the discount, it's down to $275.
When is Memorial Day 2022?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 30. It's considered to be the unofficial start of summer, which is why many retailers hold major sales during this time.
What should you buy during Memorial Day sales?
You'll find a ton of sales happening on and around Memorial Day, so there's no shortage of deals to shop. If you really want to make the most out of the holiday weekend sales, it's a good time to shop for appliances, mattresses, outdoor furniture and pretty much anything for the home. In fact, May is the best time out of the entire year to buy mattresses. So if you need to upgrade yours, be sure to check the mattress sales and deals we found above.
