Kate Spade Summer Sale Early Access: Shop Now to Save Up to 40% Off Bags, Accessories, Sandals & More

Who's ready for summer? If you're not quite there yet, we've got a sale that'll have you saying, "Hello summer!" So clear up some space in your wardrobe, because you'll want to shop this sale ASAP.
Kate Spade, one of your faves and ours, is holding an early summer sale/pre-Memorial Day sale where you can save up to 40% off your entire purchase. It's a buy more, save more type of sale event where the more you spend, the more you save. If you spend $200, you can take 20% off your purchase, $400 will score you 30% off and $600 will earn you 40% off. All you have to do is enter the code HELLOSUMMER at checkout to get your discount.
For Kate Spade, that's a really great deal considering that you can find many styles at around $200. You can score 20% off at the very minimum. But if you do have some extra room in your budget, 40% off $600 is $360. So you can get $600 worth of chic Kate Spade purses, summer dresses, jewelry, sandals for a little more than $350. Select new arrivals are included, so you can snag a chic straw bag you'll be using all summer long. Sale items are also included in the sale, so you can save even more on something you love. It's a great time to shop for summer staples that are trendy for the season.
The best part is, you're getting early access to this incredible sale. If you head over to Kate Spade as of publish time, you'll notice that the sale isn't even advertised just yet. But you can start using the HELLOSUMMER promo code today. We highly recommend shopping now before everyone else does!
We've rounded up some of our favorite styles on Kate Spade right now. Check those out below.
Kate Spade Knott Large Satchel
This gorgeous large satchel can fit everything you need for the day ahead, and then some. It comes in six colors including the highly versatile and sophisticated parchment.
Kate Spade Roulette Medium Messenger Bag
Kate Spade's Roulette Medium Messenger Bag is made with soft pebbled leather and features a zip-top closure and a 24-inch strap drop. It can hold all your essentials while keeping your hands free. It makes the perfect travel bag for the summer!
Kate Spade The Pier Striped Straw Medium Tote
This playfully colored straw tote is such a fun addition to your summer wardrobe.
Kate Spade Carlyle Medium Shoulder Bag
This ultra-classy and luxurious convertible shoulder bag can be worn several ways. It comes in four colors, including deep umber as shown here. This bag alone will immediately get you 20% off, so you can get it o sale for $242.
Kate Spade Plaid Thermal Mug
There are a lot of cute lower-priced items you can throw into your bag to reach a certain price to get the discount you want, including this plaid tumbler.
Kate Spade Deco Dot Wood Salad Bowl and Server Set
In addition to chic fashion finds, Kate Spade also has cute items for home that make great gift ideas. Just check out the Kate Spade Deco Dot Wood Salad Bowl and Server Set, which is on sale now for $53.
Kate Spade Flower Coated Canvas Chain Clutch
This adorable spade flower clutch is perfect for everyday wear or a fun night out. It's cute and roomy enough to fit an iPhone XS Max. According to one reviewer, it's a "fantastic" little purse. "I love how much room is in this bag," they wrote. "I can fit cards, cash and my phone with no problem. The chain is sturdy and long enough to use as a crossbody as well. The outside is a beautiful pattern and can easily be wiped off in the unfortunate event of it getting dirty." It's on sale today for $99.
Kate Spade The Little Better Sam Nylon Medium Tote
Kate Spade shoppers love this brightly colored nylon tote. According to one reviewer, it's lightweight and roomy. It's the kind of bag you can comfortable bring with you every day. The vermillion color is also stunning. Right now, you can snag this bag for $139.
Kate Spade Avenue Medium Satchel
The Kate Spade Avenue Medium Satchel will keep your stylish and cool while you're running around town. It comes in morning sky blue and a bright dried apricot. If you just add this bag to your cart, you can immediately get 20% off.
Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder
The Kate Spade Spencer Cardholder is handy for days when you want to carry around the bare minimum. It features four exterior card slots and a central card slot. It's made of sophisticated soft saffiano leather and features Kate Spade's signature spade flower jacquard lining. It's on sale today for $40.
Kate Spade Roulette Top-Handle Crossbody
The Kate Spade Roulette Top-Handle Crossbody is just the purse you need for Sunday brunch with friends or date night with that special someone. It comes in classic black and peach melba. According to shoppers, it's not only cute, it can hold all the essentials.
