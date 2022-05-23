RHONY's Leah McSweeney Gives a Surprising Update on Her Friendship With Eboni K. Williams

Leah McSweeney is peeling back the layers of her friendships with her fellow Big Apple Housewives.
The Married to the Mob owner appeared on the May 22 episode of Two Ts in a Pod with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge and revealed which of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars she keeps in touch with—and which she doesn't.
"Sonja [Morgan], I have lost touch with," Leah said. "I actually am annoyed with her. It's not like I would harbor a resentment or whatever—like, I'm over it—but she said all this nasty stuff about me and Tinsley [Mortimer] in that Diamonds and Rosé book."
Referencing Dave Quinn's Real Housewives tell-all, Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives From the People Who Lived It, Leah accused Sonja of using her interview portions in the book "as a way to just s--t [on Tinsley] and that pissed me off."
Sonja and Tinsley have experienced their fair share of ups and downs over the years, mostly because of the time when Tinsley moved into Sonja's home. However, the way Tamra and Teddi see it, there must've been more to the story.
"It's jealousy," Leah theorized. "It's absolute jealousy, because Sonja was married to a Morgan and she wanted that lifestyle so badly, and Tinsley is from that. That's her life."
But if you're surprised to hear that Leah and Sonja are no longer on good terms—Sonja was one of the more accepting RHONY stars when Leah joined the show in season 12—you might also be taken aback by Leah's update on her friendship with Eboni K. Williams.
"I haven't talked to Eboni in a while," Leah told Teddi and Tamra.
There was no explanation as to why the two are no longer the close friends they were on The Real Housewives of New York season 13. Leah did reflect on the controversial season itself, though—along with fans' negative reaction to her, specifically. As Andy Cohen put it during a July 2021 episode of his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, "People online, at least, are turning on her in a way that I've not seen from one season to the next."
Leah said, "I don't know what I did" but she does have a guess.
"I have a theory that people were so upset about the show last season because it wasn't fun and light and whatever escapism that they wanted, and they pinned it on me," Leah said.
As to why, Leah added, "I have no idea, because I wanted to have fun but I couldn't because we were talking about very serious things that were not my ideas to talk about, but if we're talking about them, I'm going to act accordingly."
More often than not, these "serious" conversations revolved around race, with Eboni—RHONY's first-ever Black Housewife—leading the charge.
"If we're talking about racism, I'm not going to get up and get naked and throw tiki torches," Leah added, referring to her now-famous scene in season 12. "I'm just not doing it."
Leah was often one of Eboni's few supportive castmates on the show, and at one point called out fans who were quick to criticize the first-time Housewife for daring to try and educate her co-stars. "ps. I see all you bravo fan accounts that were bashing bravo for not having a diverse NYC cast but now mad that race is being discussed," Leah wrote on Instagram last July. "Hard conversations are being had and none of us are doing it perfectly. That includes ALL of us. But we are doing it."
Looking back, "I wouldn't have done anything different," Leah said.
She's even come to appreciate RHONY's hiatus, as Bravo announced in March that the network plans to reboot and recast the series ahead of the show's next season. "I'm not surprised," Leah said of the news. "I just felt like something had to happen, probably."
Asked if she's set to appear on the new iteration of RHONY, Leah played coy: "I'm not allowed to say anything."
Listen to the full Two Ts in a Pod episode here.
Catch up with The Real Housewives of New York on Peacock.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)