Dorinda Medley, catchphrase queen, cannot be tamed. In the below exclusive sneak peek of The Real Housewives of New York City, Dorinda drops another instantly classic line: "Liar, liar, ho on fire." She's talking to Sonja Morgan as Sonja and Tinsley Mortimer go at it at Ramona Singer's dinner table.

Viewers will recall Sonja was dishing to Dorinda about her belief that Tinsley's boyfriend was bank rolling her luxury hotel room in the sky and even paid for the thank you present Tinsley presented to Sonja at the end of season nine. Dorinda took this info back to Tinsley and continued stirring the pot at Ramona's dinner party.