See the Kardashian-Jenners Step Out for Fashionable Dinner in Italy Before Kourtney's Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding kountdown is on!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan descended upon the streets of Portofino on May 20 for a intimate Italian dinner to celebrate the Poosh founder's upcoming nuptials to Travis Barker. Kourtney's sisters—Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner—as well as mom Kris Jenner were dressed to impress as they made their way to a local restaurant for the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Kourtney's kids Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, (who she shares with ex Scott Disick) were seen arriving with members of her blended family, including her rocker husband's children Landon Barker, 18, and Alabama Barker, 16, as well as stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23.

During their night out, the bride wore a semi-sheer crimson dress with a furry stole and strappy crimson heels to twin with Penelope, who was in a red frock with puffed sleeves.

"The family booked out the entire restaurant for the celebration," an eyewitness exclusive tells E! News. The menu included handmade troife pasta with pesto, baked seabags, fresh fruit and coffee parfait with coffee liqueur. The meal was also paired with a selection of three Italian wines.

The couple, who got engaged last October, legally wed on May 15 in a small Santa Barbara, Calif., courtroom ceremony witnessed by bride's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and the groom's dad Randy Barker. Kourtney and Travis then jetted off to Italy to prepare for a larger wedding that's expected to also include other family members and close friends.