See Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Take Their PDA Overseas Before Italy Wedding

All aboard Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's love boat.
As the countdown continues for the couple's wedding in Italy, The Kardashians stars were spotted sailing near Portofino on May 19.
In pictures, Kourtney is seen hugging the Blink-182 rocker as she leans in for a kiss on the lips. The Poosh founder kept things casual with an oversized white t-shirt, black leggings and sunglasses. As for Travis, he went shirtless for his romantic trip.
On May 15, Kourtney and Travis made things official when they legally married at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif. Kourtney's grandma Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell and Travis' dad Randy Barker were present as witnesses before the couple drove off in a car with a "Just Married" sign.
And in just a matter of days, the newlyweds are expected to have another wedding in Italy with their extended family and friends.
Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he's raising Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with he shares with ex Shanna Moakler. He is also close to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Shanna's daughter with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
"Although she is already legally married to Travis, she is excited to finally have her fairytale wedding and have her friends and family witness them exchange vows," a source shared with E! News. "The family will be heavily involved and all of their children will be there and will be acknowledged. It was important to both Kourtney and Travis to have the kids be a part of the ceremony."
Back in April, many believed that Kourtney and Travis got married when they attended the One Love Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas after the 2022 Grammys.
E! News later learned the pair didn't obtain an official marriage license at the time of the ceremony.
Now that things are official, fans better prepare to keep up with plenty of surprises this weekend. One thing, however, is certain. Kourtney is simply enjoying the moment as she celebrates love.
"She's just happy and so in love with Travis and isn't stressed about the details," the source said. "They are very excited to start this next chapter in their lives and make it even more official."