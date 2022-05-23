Kourtney & Travis

See Every Photo From Their Wedding Weekend
Exclusive

See the Oscar Winner Making a Surprise Appearance on Young Rock's Season 2 Finale

A Hollywood legend is joining the cast of NBC's Young Rock for this season's two-part finale. Check out E! News' exclusive first look at the Oscar winner's special guest appearance.

By Paige Strout May 23, 2022 4:00 PMTags
Watch: Bradley Constant Calls Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "Genuine"

A special guest star will help Young Rock wrap up its season.

Joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the two-part season two finale of the NBC comedy is none other than Hollywood legend Forest Whitaker, and E! News has your exclusive first look at his upcoming appearance.

Whitaker will star as himself in the show's future timeline, which sees Johnson running for President in 2032. The only thing standing in The Rock's way? His childhood nemesis Julian Echo (Sean Astin), who's had his sights set on ruining Johnson's POTUS dreams all season long.

A little rivalry isn't anything The Last King star can't tackle, especially with the help of some drinks. The Oscar-winning actor will help Johnson and his rival reconcile over some wine and a chat before Election Day.

Will The Rock become the 49th President of the United States? Fans will have to tune in to find out.

photos
Young Rock Season 2 Photos

In the show's other timelines, the finale follow young Dwyane (Adrian Groulx) as he deals with girl troubles, teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) as he learns of his family's move to Nashville, and Dwayne in his 20s (Uli Latukefu) as he gets ready for his first-ever Wrestle Mania.

Check out E! News' exclusive first look images of Whitaker on the season two finale of Young Rock in the gallery below.

The two-part Young Rock season two finale begins Tuesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Frank Masi/NBC
Forest Whitaker on Young Rock

2007 Best Actor Oscar winner Forest Whitaker brings his talents to the NBC series' season two finale.

Frank Masi/NBC
Dwayne Johnson 4 Prez

The show's season two finale will follow modern-day Dwayne Johnson as he awaits the results of his presidential campaign in 2032.

Frank Masi/NBC
Old Pals

Whitaker joins Johnson for some food and drinks at a winery before Election Day.

Frank Masi/NBC
Good Times

The two friends all smalls while enjoying their day out.

Frank Masi/NBC
Making Amends

Joined by actor Randall Park (as himself), Whitaker uses his knowledge of wine to help Johnson reconcile with his childhood nemesis, Julian Echo, played by Sean Astin.

Frank Masi/NBC
Talking It Out

Sometimes, wine makes everything better, as the enemies talk out their differences over glasses of red wine.

