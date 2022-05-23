See the Oscar Winner Making a Surprise Appearance on Young Rock's Season 2 Finale

Watch : Bradley Constant Calls Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "Genuine"

A special guest star will help Young Rock wrap up its season.

Joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the two-part season two finale of the NBC comedy is none other than Hollywood legend Forest Whitaker, and E! News has your exclusive first look at his upcoming appearance.

Whitaker will star as himself in the show's future timeline, which sees Johnson running for President in 2032. The only thing standing in The Rock's way? His childhood nemesis Julian Echo (Sean Astin), who's had his sights set on ruining Johnson's POTUS dreams all season long.

A little rivalry isn't anything The Last King star can't tackle, especially with the help of some drinks. The Oscar-winning actor will help Johnson and his rival reconcile over some wine and a chat before Election Day.

Will The Rock become the 49th President of the United States? Fans will have to tune in to find out.