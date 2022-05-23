See the Oscar Winner Making a Surprise Appearance on Young Rock's Season 2 Finale

A special guest star will help Young Rock wrap up its season.
Joining Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the two-part season two finale of the NBC comedy is none other than Hollywood legend Forest Whitaker, and E! News has your exclusive first look at his upcoming appearance.
Whitaker will star as himself in the show's future timeline, which sees Johnson running for President in 2032. The only thing standing in The Rock's way? His childhood nemesis Julian Echo (Sean Astin), who's had his sights set on ruining Johnson's POTUS dreams all season long.
A little rivalry isn't anything The Last King star can't tackle, especially with the help of some drinks. The Oscar-winning actor will help Johnson and his rival reconcile over some wine and a chat before Election Day.
Will The Rock become the 49th President of the United States? Fans will have to tune in to find out.
In the show's other timelines, the finale follow young Dwyane (Adrian Groulx) as he deals with girl troubles, teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) as he learns of his family's move to Nashville, and Dwayne in his 20s (Uli Latukefu) as he gets ready for his first-ever Wrestle Mania.
Check out E! News' exclusive first look images of Whitaker on the season two finale of Young Rock in the gallery below.
The two-part Young Rock season two finale begins Tuesday, May 24, at 8 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)