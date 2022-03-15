How a Voicemail From Dwayne Johnson "Petrified" This Young Rock Star

Watch : Dwayne Johnson Reveals What Was Inside THAT Fanny Pack

It's hard to imagine anything more terrifying than seeing the words "Missed Call—Dwayne Johnson."

For Uli Latukefu, who plays a younger version of Johnson on NBC's Young Rock, the moment was especially panic-inducing.

Speaking to E! News ahead of Young Rock's season two premiere on March 15, Latukefu said that Johnson called him at the end of the show's first season with a warning.

"Dwayne left me a voice message and said ‘Congratulations on season one, people are really loving it,'" he revealed. "'But I'm going to warn you, in season two, should we go ahead, you better get ready to work.' Half of me was petrified because I knew his work ethic, and the other half was like ‘Okay, let's get ready to go.'"

Latukefu, who plays Johnson at the age of 21 in season two, was wise to take the advice.

The second season shows one of the most perilous—and grueling—parts of Johnson's life, as he transitions from football into the world of professional wrestling.