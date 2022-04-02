Ready to Rumble: How to Watch WrestleMania 38 on TV and Online

Watch : Nikki & Brie's Bella WWE Legacy Over the Years

Get ready to jump back into the WWE ring.



WrestleMania 38 returns this weekend for what Peacock promises to be "the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history." WWE stars Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Jackass' Johnny Knoxville and more will battle it out in must-see matches, plus, the legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make his highly anticipated WrestleMania return after nearly two decades.

Fans can tune in to the biggest wrestling event of the year on Peacock, the exclusive streaming home for all things WWE. The main event—set this year at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas— begins on Saturday, April 2, followed by night two on Sunday, April 3.



Austin will face off against rival Kevin Owens Saturday night, marking his first WrestleMania fight in 19 years. On Sunday, Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns will compete in the "biggest WrestleMania match of all-time," putting their titles on the line in an intense winner-take-all battle.