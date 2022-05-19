How Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Are Preparing for Their Italian Wedding

Keeping up with newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker is turning into a global affair.
Less than a week after getting legally married in Santa Barbara, Calif., the couple is now headed to Italy for a grand wedding ceremony that can only be described as a la dolce vita dream.
According to a source close to Kourtney, the Poosh founder is "very excited" that her big celebration is just days away. And far from being an unofficial bridezilla, the 43-year-old is just enjoying every minute of the experience.
"Kourtney has been very relaxed leading up to the wedding and has been in a great mood," the source exclusively shared with E! News. "She's just happy and so in love with Travis and isn't stressed about the details. They are very excited to start this next chapter in their lives and make it even more official."
As for why Kourtney chose Italy for the special ceremony, the source said The Kardashians star felt like it was the ideal place to merge both her and Travis' families into one.
"Although she is already legally married to Travis, she is excited to finally have her fairytale wedding and have her friends and family witness them exchange vows," the source exclusively shared with E! News. "The family will be heavily involved and all of their children will be there and will be acknowledged. It was important to both Kourtney and Travis to have the kids be a part of the ceremony."
Kourtney shares Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, with ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he's raising Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with ex Shanna Moakler. He is also close to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, Shanna's daughter with former boxer Oscar De La Hoya.
Back in October, Travis got down on one knee and proposed to Kourtney at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, Calif.
Six months later, the couple traveled to Las Vegas where they participated in a surprise wedding ceremony at the One Love Wedding Chapel attending the 2022 Grammys. E! News later learned the pair didn't obtain an official marriage license at the time of the ceremony.
But following last weekend's Santa Barbara nuptials, the couple can officially call themselves husband and wife when they arrive to Italy for their celebration. And although it's unclear if this weekend's ceremony will be filmed for the couple's Hulu reality show, one thing is clear: It will be a very special affair.
"It's going to be a very romantic wedding," the source added. "It will have many details that embody their relationship."