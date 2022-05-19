See Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Make Their Red Carpet Debut at Her Ex's Movie Premiere

Watch : Shaun White Reflects on LAST Olympics & Nina Dobrev Support

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White have brought their romance to the red carpet.

The couple—who went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020-just went red-carpet official by stepping out together for the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.

The Vampire Diaries actress and Olympic gold medalist looked regal in their attire. Nina sported an ivory gown with matching heels and a bold red lip. Meanwhile, Shaun donned a white blazer, black pants and a bow tie. The pair appeared smitten as they were photographed holding one another close while flashing smiles.

Funny enough, Nina's ex is a star of the movie! Glen Powell appears in the new film as the character Hangman alongside Tom Cruise, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly and more.

Nina and Glen dated in 2017, but broke up the same year. An insider revealed they had pumped the breaks on their budding romance due to having busy schedules.

"There hasn't been an official 'split' but Nina and Glen have been taking time apart," the insider exclusively shared with E! News at the time.