You Won't Be Able to Get Enough of These Secrets About Jennifer Lopez's Most Underrated Movie

1. The movie is based on the 1998 bestselling novel Black and Blue by Anna Quindlen.

2. Sandra Bullock was initially set to star as Slim in Enough, but had to back out due to scheduling conflicts with another film, according to a 2001 Variety report.

3. In a 2002 episode of E!s Behind the Scenes: Enough, director Michael Apted admitted he was initially hesitant to work with Jennifer Lopez after rumors of her diva-like behavior began to surface.

"You hear all the legends about his difficult she is and its going to be hard to get through it and all this kind of stuff, and then we met and we got on," Apted explained. "But then there was a kind of gap between us agreeing to do it and starting to rehearse and during that time I could never get a hold of her. She was always so busy. And I thought, oh my god, this is a big, tough job and if she isn't going to be around, how are we going to get through it?"

But Apted quickly discovered his star was "very focused on what's in front of her. If you're in her peripheral, forget it ,you won't get the time of day," he continued. "Up until when we started rehearsing, I was very much in the peripheral of her life. But once we started, she was incredibly focused. What I love about her is that she's gifted, but she's also very hardworking."