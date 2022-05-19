Riverdale Ending After Season 7

The CW announced on May 19 that Riverdale's seventh season, which is set to premiere in 2023, will be its last.

It's time to say goodbye to Archie and the crew.

Because on May 19, The CW announced that Riverdale is coming to an end after its seventh season. The final season will premiere this midseason in 2023.  

In a press release, Mark Pedowitz, chairman and CEO of The CW Network, described Riverdale as an "iconic" series that has "shaped and defined popular culture."

Based on the famous Archie Comics, Riverdale is currently in its sixth season and features a star-studded cast, including KJ Apa as Archie Andrews, Cole Sprouse as Jughead Jones, Lili Reinhart as Betty Cooper and Camila Mendes as Veronica Lodge. And back in December, Reinhart hinted that season seven, which was announced in March, would be the show's last.

"We're hoping for a season seven," the actress said at the time during an Instagram Live, according to Decider, "And then that will probably be the last one."

The show was created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and premiered in 2017. It quickly became a hit, winning accolades like the People's Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards and Kids' Choice Awards.

Kailey Schwerman/The CW

