Teen Choice Awards 2019 Winners: The Complete List

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Aug. 11, 2019 5:36 PM

Taylor Swift, 2019 Teen Choice Awards, Arrivals

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Tonight, it's all about what the teens think!

Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars are stepping out in their finest ensembles at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night. From Lil Nas X to Post Malone to Gabrielle Union and more, celebrities in TV, music and movies are showing up and showing out for the awards ceremony.

Hosted by Lucy Hale and co-hosted by David Dobrik, this year's event will be held for the first time in Hermosa Beach, Calif. Of course, tonight fans are in for a treat as many celebrity faves sit atop the nominated list. The "Old Town Road" singer nabbed five nominations, while Avengers: Endgame received a whopping nine nods. On the TV side of things, Riverdale, The Flash and Shadowhunters all have five nominations each.

Only time will tell who will go home with a Teen Choice Award tonight.

Watch

5 Biggest Jaw-Droppers at 2018 Teen Choice Awards

Luckily, we'll be updating our winners post in real time, so you won't have to wait in suspense! With that, keep hitting refresh on this page and tune into the star-studded show on Fox.

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Warner Bros. Pictures

Choice Drama Movie
After
Bohemian Rhapsody
Breakthrough
Five Feet Apart
The Hate U Give
To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Choice Drama Movie Actor
Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Cole Sprouse – Five Feet Apart
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody
Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Choice Drama Movie Actress
Amandla Stenberg – The Hate U Give
Chrissy Metz – Breakthrough
Haley Lu Richardson – Five Feet Apart
Josephine Langford – After
Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor – To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Choice Comedy Movie
WINNER: Crazy Rich Asians
Instant Family
Isn't It Romantic
Little
Pokémon Detective Pikachu
The Perfect Date

Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Henry Golding – Crazy Rich Asians
Kevin Hart – Night School
Liam Hemsworth – Isn't It Romantic
Mark Wahlberg – Instant Family
WINNER: Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Ryan Reynolds – Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Awkwafina – Crazy Rich Asians
Constance Wu – Crazy Rich Asians
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Marsai Martin – Little
Rebel Wilson – Isn't It Romantic
Tiffany Haddish – Night School

Choice Summer Movie
Late Night
Murder Mystery
WINNER: Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Last Summer
Toy Story 4
Yesterday

Choice Summer Movie Actor
Adam Sandler - Murder Mystery
Charles Melton- The Sun Is Also a Star
Corey Fogelmanis- Ma
Himesh Patel -Yesterday
K.J. Apa -The Last Summer
Tom Holland - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Summer Movie Actress
Jennifer Aniston - Murder Mystery
Maia Mitchell - The Last Summer
Mindy Kaling - Late Night
Selena Gomez -The Dead Don't Die
Yara Shahidi - The Sun Is Also a Star
WINNER: Zendaya - Spider-Man: Far From Home

Choice Movie Villain
Johnny Depp – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
Jude Law – Captain Marvel
Mark Strong – Shazam!
Marwan Kenzari – Aladdin
Patrick Wilson – Aquaman

Choice Action Movie
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Avengers: Endgame
Bumblebee
Captain Marvel
Men in Black: International
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Choice Action Movie Actor
Chris Evans – Avengers: Endgame
Chris Hemsworth – Avengers: Endgame, Men in Black: International
John Cena – Bumblebee
Paul Rudd – Ant-Man and the Wasp, Avengers: Endgame
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
Samuel L. Jackson – Captain Marvel

Choice Action Movie Actress
Brie Larson – Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame
Evangeline Lilly – Ant-Man and the Wasp
Hailee Steinfeld – Bumblebee
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
Tessa Thompson – Men in Black: International
Zoe Saldana – Avengers: Endgame

Captain Marvel

Marvel Studios

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Aquaman
Dark Phoenix
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Mary Poppins Returns
Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
James McAvoy – Dark Phoenix
Jason Momoa – Aquaman
Lin-Manuel Miranda – Mary Poppins Returns
Mena Massoud – Aladdin
Will Smith - Aladdin
Zachary Levi - Shazam!

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Amber Heard – Aquaman
Emily Blunt – Mary Poppins Returns
Katherine Waterston – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
Keira Knightley – The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Sophie Turner – Dark Phoenix

Choice Drama TV Show
Good Trouble
Marvel's Runaways
Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists
Riverdale
Star
The Resident

Choice Drama TV Actor
Adam Huber – Dynasty
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Justin Hartley – This Is Us
K.J. Apa – Riverdale
Oliver Stark – 9-1-1
Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Choice Drama TV Actress 
Camila Mendes – Riverdale
Cierra Ramirez – Good Trouble
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Maia Mitchell – Good Trouble
Ryan Destiny – Star
Sofia Carson – Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists

Luke Perry, K.J. Apa, Madelaine Petsch, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Riverdale Press Photo

Stephen Lovekin/TVline/REX/Shutterstock

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Charmed
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Legacies
Shadowhunters
Supernatural
The 100

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor 
Aubrey Joseph – Marvel's Cloak & Dagger
Bob Morley – The 100
Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Harry Shum Jr. – Shadowhunters
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Ross Lynch – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Danielle Rose Russell – Legacies
Ellen Page – The Umbrella Academy
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Kiernan Shipka – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Melonie Diaz – Charmed
Olivia Holt – Marvel's Cloak & Dagger

Choice Action TV Show 
Arrow
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Gotham
MacGyver
Supergirl
The Flash

Choice Action TV Actor
Ben McKenzie – Gotham
Brandon Routh – DC's Legends of Tomorrow
Brenton Thwaites – Titans
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Lucas Till – MacGyver
Stephen Amell – Arrow

Choice Action TV Actress
Candice Patton – The Flash
Danielle Panabaker – The Flash
Emily Bett Rickards – Arrow
Gabrielle Union – L.A.'s Finest
Jessica Alba – L.A.'s Finest
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

black-ish

ABC

Choice Comedy TV Show
black-ish
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Fuller House
Jane the Virgin
One Day at a Time
The Big Bang Theory

Choice Comedy TV Actor
Andy Samberg – Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Anthony Anderson – black-ish
Daniel Radcliffe – Miracle Workers
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theory
Marcel Ruiz – One Day at a Time

Choice Comedy TV Actress
Candace Cameron Bure – Fuller House
Gina Rodriguez – Jane the Virgin
Kaley Cuoco – The Big Bang Theory
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Sarah Hyland – Modern Family
Yara Shahidi – black-ish

Choice TV Villain
Adam Scott – The Good Place
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Luke Baines – Shadowhunters
Sarah Carter – The Flash
Sea Shimooka – Arrow

Choice Ship
Katherine McNamara & Dominic Sherwood – Shadowhunters
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born
Lana Condor & Noah Centineo – To All the Boys I've Loved Before
Laura Marano & Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Madelaine Petsch & Vanessa Morgan – Riverdale

Serena Williams, Wimbledon

Mark Greenwood/IPS/REX/Shutterstock

Choice Reality TV Show
America's Got Talent
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
Lip Sync Battle
Queer Eye
The Masked Singer
The Voice

Choice Throwback TV Show
All That
Beverly Hills, 90210
Friends
Moesha
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
The Office

Choice Comedian
Ellen DeGeneres
Ethan & Grayson Dolan
James Corden
Kevin Hart
Lilly Singh
Tiffany Haddish

Choice Male Athlete
AJ Styles 
James Harden 
Lionel Messi 
Patrick Mahomes 
Stephen Curry
Tiger Woods

Choice Female Athlete
Katelyn Ohashi 
Serena Williams 
Simone Biles 
Sky Brown 
The Bella Twins 
Tobin Heath

Bad Bunny, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Choice Male Artist
Ed Sheeran
Khalid
Lil Nas X
Post Malone
Shawn Mendes

Choice Female Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Halsey
WINNER: Lauren Jauregui
Taylor Swift

Choice Music Group
5 Seconds of Summer
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
PRETTYMUCH
The Chainsmokers
Why Don't We

Choice Country Artist
Brett Young
Dan + Shay
Kacey Musgraves
Kane Brown
Kelsea Ballerini
Thomas Rhett

Choice Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Becky G.
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Maluma

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist
Cardi B
Drake
Nicki Minaj
Normani
Post Malone
Travis Scott

Choice Rock Artist
AJR
Cage the Elephant
Imagine Dragons
lovelytheband
Panic! At The Disco
twenty one pilots

Choice Song: Female Artist
Ariana Grande – "7 rings"
Billie Eilish – "bad guy"
Lauren Jauregui – "Expectations"
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Katy Perry – "Never Really Over"
Halsey – "Nightmare"

Choice Song: Male Artist
Khalid – "Better"
Shawn Mendes – "If I Can't Have You"
Lil Nas X – "Old Town Road"
Travis Scott – "SICKO MODE"
Louis Tomlinson – "Two of Us"
Post Malone – "Wow"

Kacey Musgraves

Scott Legato/Getty Images

Choice Song: Group
Imagine Dragons – "Bad Liar"
Blackpink – "DDU-DU DDU-DU"
5 Seconds of Summer – "Easier"
Panic! At The Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Why Don't We – "8 Letters"

Choice Pop Song
Sam Smith & Normani – "Dancing With A Stranger"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – "I Don't Care"
Taylor Swift feat. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – "ME!"
Jonas Brothers – "Sucker"
Ava Max – "Sweet but Psycho"
Ariana Grande – "Thank u, next"

Choice Country Song
Maren Morris – "Girl"
Kane Brown – "Good as You"
Thomas Rhett – "Look What God Gave Her"
Kelsea Ballerini – "Miss Me More"
Kacey Musgraves – "Rainbow"
Dan + Shay – "Speechless"

Choice Song From a Movie
WINNER: Zayn & Zhavia Ward, Aladdin - "A Whole New World (End Title)"
Kelly Clarkson, UglyDolls - "Broken & Beautiful"
Kygo & Rita Ora, Pokémon Detective Pikachu - "Carry On" 
Andy Grammer, Five Feet Apart - "Don't Give Up on Me" 
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born - "Shallow"
Post Malone & Swae Lee, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -"Sunflower"

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.

Choice Electronic/Dance Song
Zedd & Katy Perry – "365"
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – "Call You Mine"
Ellie Goulding, Diplo, & Red Velvet – "Close to Me (Red Velvet Remix)"
Mark Ronson (feat. Camila Cabello) – "Find U Again"
Marshmello & Bastille – "Happier"
The Chainsmokers & 5 Seconds of Summer, – "Who Do You Love"

Choice Latin Song
Ozuna, Daddy Yankee & J Balvin (feat. Farruko, Anuel AA) [Remix] – "Baila Baila Baila"
ROSALÍA, J Balvin & El Guincho – "Con Altura"
Daddy Yankee & Katy Perry feat. Snow – "Con Calma"
Bad Bunny feat. Drake – "MIA"
CNCO – "Pretend"
Nicky Jam & Ozuna – "Te Robaré"

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song
Meek Mill (feat. Drake) – "Going Bad"
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus) – "Old Town Road [Remix]"
Mustard & Migos – "Pure Water"
Post Malone & Swae Lee – "Sunflower"
Khalid – "Talk"
Post Malone – "Wow"

Choice Rock Song
AJR – "100 Bad Days"
Panic! At The Disco – "Hey Look Ma, I Made It"
Bastille – "Joy"
Imagine Dragons – "Natural"
Cage The Elephan – "Ready To Let Go"
lovelytheband – "These Are My Friends"

Choice Breakout Artist
Billie Eilish
HRVY
Juice WRLD
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA

Choice International Artist
Blackpink
BTS
CNCO
EXO
Little Mix
NCT 127

Choice Collaboration
BTS (feat. Halsey), "Boy With Luv"
Sam Smith & Normani, "Dancing With A Stranger"
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber, "I Don't Care"
Lil Nas X (feat. Billy Ray Cyrus), "Old Town Road [Remix]"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, "Shallow"
Julia Michaels (feat. Niall Horan), "What A Time"

Choice YouTuber
David Dobrik
Erika Costell
Kian and Jc
The Merrell Twins
Niki and Gabi
WINNER: Sam and Colby

