Yellowstone Season 5 Finally Has a Premiere Date

It's time to ride again: The fifth season of Yellowstone has a premiere date.

The Dutton family will return for more high-stakes Montana drama when the new season premieres November 13 on Paramount Network, the show announced on Twitter. That gives us plenty of time to brush up on our ranching skills—or to catch up on the four previous seasons, whichever you prefer.

Production is already underway on the fifth season, which will consist of 14 episodes, making it Yellowstone's longest season to date. But don't get too greedy—the season will be split into two parts.

Kevin Costner returns as John Dutton for season five, alongside regular cast members including Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser. Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly, who play Teeter and Emily respectively, have been upgraded to series regulars.

Not returning for season five is—spoiler alert!—Garrett (Will Patton) who was shot and killed in the season four finale.