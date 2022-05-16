Yellowstone Season 5 Has Officially Begun Production

Watch : Kevin Costner Talks Bigger Picture of "Yellowstone" at 2022 SAG Awards

Anyone feel like a road trip to Montana?

Regardless, it's time to head back to the ranch! On May 16, Paramount Network announced that season five of Yellowstone is officially underway and has begun production in Montana.

The Kevin Costner-led series follows the Dutton family which controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, the ranch is in constant conflict with those in it borders, an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries.

Costner will return for the new season along with Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham.

Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly have been promoted to series regulars on the Taylor Sheridan and John Linson co-created series and Linson, Sheridan, Costner, Art Linson and David C. Glasser serve as executive producers.